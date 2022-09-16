×

Soccer

Lure of trophies and glory led Allende to Masandawana

Chilean forward enjoying his time in SA league

16 September 2022 - 07:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Winning trophies with Mamelodi Sundowns is what inspired Marcello Allende to join the DStv Premiership champions.

Allende became the second Chilean-born player to ply his trade in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after Jorge Acuna, who also played for Sundowns between 2007 and 2009.

The 23-year-old, who joined Sundowns from Montevideo City Torque at the beginning of the season, has hit the ground running scoring on his debut for Masandawana when they beat Stellenbosch 3-0 in a league match.

“Sundowns is the best team in Africa, so I came here to win trophies. I won too many trophies before and coming here I want to win more with the club,” Allende told the media yesterday.

“The quality of the players and the coaching here in our team is very good, so I’m pleased with that and also the quality of the league is interesting because every team has got their own style of play and they make it very difficult to play against.

“It is also good to work with the three coaches [Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela], all of them are actually helping us a lot because they know a lot about football, the knowledge they have and the expertise ... so they help us in every aspect of the game.”

In the five appearances he made for the Brazilians across all competitions, Allende has netted twice in the process.

He added his plan is to get back to the Chile national team and he does not doubt he will be called as long as he continues with his impressive performances for Sundowns.

“Obviously, I would like to go back to the national team but it depends on me on how I perform on the pitch and the goals and assists I make and how I help the team.

“That will bring me back to the same spot I was in playing for the national team. All that doesn’t depend on external factors, it actually depends on me, how I perform with the team and they will see me again and I will be called.”

