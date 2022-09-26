I recently spoke with one of former Sundowns players Papi Mbele and he lamented the fact that his former club mentors, Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena are busy destroying the foundation laid by Pitso Mosimane at the Brazilians.
Fact that they recently released the best defender of the season, Layle Lakay, to Cape Town City albeit on loan, rubbed him up the wrong way. He was also recently quoted by the now-defunct Kick Off magazine lambasting Manqoba as a destroyer of soccer players. And we can also see that his concerns are valid. Although Rulani likens his team to an engine that is being revved, he will agree with most of us that Mamelodi Sundowns are a shadow of their former selves.
Proof of this is how they win their games of late. Many teams have now grasped their style of play, hence are now not afraid of them. Pitso left a solid foundation by turning Lakay into the best leftback, and Morena into the best rightback, and now both players fell out favour with the Three Musketeers.
It is the same three coaches that saw Hlompho Kekana, the most decorated player in the league, as unfit to can continue playing football. They destroyed George Maluleka, Kermit Erasmus, Thabiso Kutumela and many others.
With regards to Erasmus, they recommend that he be sold but not to Chiefs or Pirates. For what purpose? Are they gods who hold people's destiny in their hands? They also lied to hordes of Sundowns followers that Lakay has been loaned out, while we can see that he sealed a permanent move in exchange for Mashego. You can fool some people but not all the people.
We are gatvol of Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego, and I place my head on the block that they won't win the league for six consecutive seasons!
Samuel Radebe, Heilbron
READER LETTER | Sundowns is being destroyed by 'mentors'
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
