Soccer

Time-wasting in PSL is killing our game: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 08 September 2022 - 14:27
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the time-wasting in the DStv Premiership, and how referees police it, is harming the standard of football.

Mngqithi raised the concern after his side’s hard-fought 1-0 league victory over Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

While there was a lot of time-wasting from the Chilli Boys, it was Masandawana’s Aubrey Modiba who got sent off for a second bookable offence late in the clash.

Mngqithi feels teams in the PSL have become comfortable with spending most of the 90 minutes not playing football.

“I don't know whether we can see what is happening in the PSL right now. Time-wasting is playing a big role if you check the average on the time we are playing,” Mngqithi said in his post-match press conference.

“We are averaging around 43 minutes out of 90 minutes where the ball is in play. That for me is a cause for concern because our officials seem not to be doing anything about it.

“Had I lost this match or drawn it and I complained about time, everybody would have looked at it differently.

“But the truth is if you look at the stoppage times we had with the goalkeeper's [Chippa's Lloyd Kazapua] injuries and all that, then [the officials] put four minutes [as added time] with all the substitution that took place in the second half [then time has gone missing].

“For me, this is out of order. If this thing of time-wasting in the PSL is not addressed it is going to kill our game.”

Mngqithi suggested time-wasting may be a factor in SA football underachieving internationally, where Bafana Bafana struggle to qualify for major tournaments.

“It’s something that everybody should start looking at  — we shouldn’t copy these wrong habits because we will always worry why we are not doing well at international level,” he said.

“Maybe it’s because we don’t play as many minutes. If you look at how tired Chippa were in the second half, but if you count how many minutes the ball was in play, you will realise that we are cheating our football. That might have a negative effect on international football because we can’t sustain intensive action for longer periods.

“At least if we were to play 70 or 80 minutes [of the ball in play] per match that would be good enough to make us a stronger nation at international level.

“I don’t think people are looking at this thing closely because nobody seems to bother much, but if we don't pay attention I think it will have a negative impact. If teams have stoppages, then they should have longer optional time.”

Sundowns return to league action when they host Golden Arrows at Tuks Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

