Sundowns brace for season of low blocks

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they are expecting at least 80% of their games this season to be up against teams playing in a low block.
At the moment, going toe-to-toe against Sundowns in a game of football is like trying to outbox boxer Tyson Fury. You simply can't because you'll end up losing because they are skilled.
The common trend when teams play the Brazilians is they will put on defensive structures that are aimed at frustrating them. They sit back and defend with their lives and hope to get lucky on the break for a win or settle for a draw. This is also a testament to Sundowns' rise to being a super team in the country; teams have gone to fearing them.
When Sundowns took on Chippa United on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, they took on a team that opted to defend in a low block. Downs eventually breached the low block in the dying minutes of the game, thanks to a Peter Shalulile goal, to win 1-0.
Mngqithi said he anticipated this to be a regular feature in the domestic league and the CAF Champions League until the quarterfinal stages.
"It's what we always anticipate. We are anticipating that we are going to have more than 80% of matches played with a low block. This has been happening throughout the seasons. Sometimes even the big teams resort to this strategy against us," said Mngqithi.
"This is what we know we are going to face during the season; up until maybe from the quarterfinal of the Champions League. That type of game requires a lot of courage and character from our team. And a lot of patience, not to always look for that final pass," he said.
To go around the low block, Sundowns usually look for an early opening goal, Mngqithi explained to the media. "Our wish is to always break the game down very early, which is what happened in the Kaizer Chiefs game. Very early in the game we had already put them on the sword.
"Now they must come out. If you bury one of those chances, the game changes its complexion, and it becomes very difficult for the team that was plotting to sit back to open up and come to you," Mngqithi said.
Downs will expect to face another low block when they take on Golden Arrows tomorrow at the Tuks Stadium (8pm).
Fixtures:
Today: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (7.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Tuks (8pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng (3pm)
Sundowns brace for season of low blocks
Champs hatch strategy to break down walls
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
