×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns brace for season of low blocks

Champs hatch strategy to break down walls

09 September 2022 - 09:08
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says they are expecting at least 80% of their games this season to be up against teams playing in a low block. 

At the moment, going toe-to-toe against Sundowns in a game of football is like trying to outbox boxer Tyson Fury. You simply can't because you'll end up losing because they are skilled. 

The common trend when teams play the Brazilians is they will put on defensive structures that are aimed at frustrating them. They sit back and defend with their lives and hope to get lucky on the break for a win or settle for a draw. This is also a testament to Sundowns'  rise to being a super team in the country; teams have gone to fearing them. 

When Sundowns took on Chippa United on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, they took on a team that opted to defend in a low block. Downs eventually breached the low block in the dying minutes of the game, thanks to a Peter Shalulile goal, to win 1-0. 

Mngqithi said he anticipated this to be a regular feature in the domestic league and the CAF Champions League until the quarterfinal stages. 

"It's what we always anticipate. We are anticipating that we are going to have more than 80% of matches played with a low block. This has been happening throughout the seasons. Sometimes even the big teams resort to this strategy against us," said Mngqithi. 

"This is what we know we are going to face during the season; up until maybe from the quarterfinal of the Champions League. That type of game requires a lot of courage and character from our team. And a lot of patience, not to always look for that final pass," he said. 

To go around the low block, Sundowns usually look for an early opening goal, Mngqithi explained to the media.  "Our wish is to always break the game down very early, which is what happened in the Kaizer Chiefs game. Very early in the game we had already put them on the sword.

"Now they must come out. If you bury one of those chances, the game changes its complexion, and it becomes very difficult for the team that was plotting to sit back to open up and come to you," Mngqithi said. 

Downs will expect to face another low block when they take on Golden Arrows tomorrow at the Tuks Stadium (8pm). 

Fixtures

Today: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)

Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (7.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Tuks (8pm)

Sunday: Marumo v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng (3pm)

Leopards aim to claw back against Polokwane in derby

Black Leopards are motivated to get their first win of the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they take on Polokwane City tomorrow at the Old Peter ...
Sport
55 minutes ago

Otladisa hopes troubled Marumo's luck changes

Marumo Gallants ace Katlego Otladisa has made it known that as players they won't allow the club's off-field issues to affect them.
Sport
1 hour ago

Klate 'relieved' to vacate Chippa hotseat

The pressure and politics of coaching at DStv Premiership side Chippa United were too much to bear for Daine Klate, who admitted yesterday to being ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Shandu not worried about losing spot to mentee Monyane

Orlando Pirates full-back Bandile Shandu is relishing mentoring Thabiso Monyane despite the fact that he's ousted him from the starting XI.
Sport
1 hour ago

Riveiro upbeat about Bucs' chance of claiming title

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is bullish about their title credentials.
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'