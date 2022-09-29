Sundowns’ Mngqithi says Bafana boss Broos can criticise PSL if he’s winning

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says if Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was winning his bigger matches he would have a right to strong opinion about the standard of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and local players.

Broos again questioned the standard of SA domestic football after Bafana’s flat 1-0 victory friendly over Botswana at FNB Stadium on Tuesday and went as far as saying some players are unlikely to play for the national team again.

Mngqithi did not dispute Broos's opinion but argued the PSL is not as bad as the national team coach makes it out to be. Downs' coach also suggested sometimes Broos does not pick the best players the PSL has to offer.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t want to comment much about Hugo Broos because it’s a free country and you can say whatever you want to say,” Mngqithi said on Thursday, as Downs prepared for the first leg of Saturday's MTN8 semifinal against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium.