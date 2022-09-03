“For us we understand that and it is probably good that it is happening so early in the season so that we must be a little bit more focused. Otherwise, I don’t think it’s already a stage for people to start panicking.
“It is too early for that. On average we have done fairly well in terms of the number of points that we have collected compared to other teams and we are in a position that we have done fairly well. We have not done the best that we can do and we believe we can do better.”
Looking back at the game, Mngqithi said they conceded soft goals.
“Our first half was offensively good and we created far too many chances for us not to score even one goal. Defensively we had too many irritating moments, we identified what they do and profiled them that every time they break out they will always look to go to the wide channel and without any hesitation put the ball into the box.
“Both goals that we conceded were an outcome of something that we identified and we trained to deal with but still got caught in those moments. We were a little bit lethargic in terms of aggression to try and kill the cross.
“The second one, inasmuch as initially I thought, Thapelo (Morena) could have gone to the ball before it bounced. He took it for granted that the ball won’t bounce but after reviewing it I saw that there was a nudge from Iqraam Rayners which set him off balance.”
Sundowns coach Mngqithi says it's too early to panic after defeat to SuperSport
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
It is too early to panic.
This was the unequivocal message of Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi to their fans after they suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to SuperSport United in their DStv Premiership clash on Friday night.
Six matches into the new season, the Brazilians are stuttering out of the blocks with three wins, two losses and a draw but Mngqithi said their slow start is not a train smash.
“I don’t think there is so much that has happened to suggest that we off the rails,” said Mngqithi.
“The title is going to be difficult and it is always difficult to play against SuperSport and it is always difficult to fight for the championship in SA. It looks easy in the end but it’s never easy and who says we are entitled to win a game against SuperSport? Who says we are entitled to win a game against TS Galaxy or Sekhukhune United?
“This is the same SuperSport that is also still going to beat some of the teams we are competing with and that is the interesting part about this marathon. If you just keep your eye on the prize and take care of the process, you are not far away.”
Mngqithi admitted they did not meet their points target from the first cycle of five matches and their inconsistent performances are warning signs.
“In terms of our first cycle, we are not far off in terms of the number of points but we managed to get ten points in five matches. We still have 12 points to fight for in this cycle.
“For me it’s not a train smash but its warning sign and it is very good when this warning signs come early in the season so that you are not complacent, you keep your feet on the ground and stay humble and understand that you are not entitled to get the results.
“For us we understand that and it is probably good that it is happening so early in the season so that we must be a little bit more focused. Otherwise, I don’t think it’s already a stage for people to start panicking.
“It is too early for that. On average we have done fairly well in terms of the number of points that we have collected compared to other teams and we are in a position that we have done fairly well. We have not done the best that we can do and we believe we can do better.”
Looking back at the game, Mngqithi said they conceded soft goals.
“Our first half was offensively good and we created far too many chances for us not to score even one goal. Defensively we had too many irritating moments, we identified what they do and profiled them that every time they break out they will always look to go to the wide channel and without any hesitation put the ball into the box.
“Both goals that we conceded were an outcome of something that we identified and we trained to deal with but still got caught in those moments. We were a little bit lethargic in terms of aggression to try and kill the cross.
“The second one, inasmuch as initially I thought, Thapelo (Morena) could have gone to the ball before it bounced. He took it for granted that the ball won’t bounce but after reviewing it I saw that there was a nudge from Iqraam Rayners which set him off balance.”
PSL charges Chiefs for pitch invasion in MTN8 clash against Stellenbosch as Dove gets his work permit
African champions Banyana go down 3-0 to Brazil at Orlando Stadium
SuperSport United stun Sundowns to win Tshwane derby 2-1
Chiefs defender Hlanti opens up about his mental journey to recover from a career-threatening injury
Spotlight on Baroka as NFD returns with new sponsor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos