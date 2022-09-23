×

Soccer

Zwane to use friendly game as training ground

'We need to make sure we get the chemistry right'

23 September 2022 - 10:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Arthur Zwane coach of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane has spoken about the importance of their Macufe Cup tie against Royal AM at Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

"We needed this game [against Royal] because we want to improve on certain aspects of our game. We need to make sure we get the chemistry right and that's why this game is important. This game will also give other  players the opportunity, those who have not played regularly. We want to keep everyone fit, so this game is important,'' Zwane said.

The Chiefs coach has high hopes his players won't treat this friendly as such, especially given the fact that it's televised and thousands are expected to grace the Free State stadium. Zwane also see this game as a perfect opportunity to fine-tune his troops for the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against an indifferent AmaZulu side at FNB Stadium next Sunday.

"It might be a friendly but the fact that it will be watched by people on TV and people will come to the stadiums, mean the players must perform to their utmost abilities. Our next game is against AmaZulu, so the Macufe Cup always helps us to prepare for that as we want to get our combinations right,'' Zwane explained.

Fringe players such as Happy Mashiane, Cole Alexander, Bruce Bvuma and Siyabonga Ngezana are expected to get some minutes. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who's just returned from a compassionate leave after the passing of his father two weeks ago, is also likely to feature for Amakhosi. 

