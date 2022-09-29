Makhanya’s mandate is to unearth Bucs gems like him

Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya’s mandate has been set in stone: he must produce players that can feature in the club’s first team.
Makhanya returned as a coach to the development structures that birthed his career, leading the side in the DStv Diski Challenge.
“It’s a good feeling. I also started at the development, so this is a place I call home. I stayed here for a very long time, I have good and bad memories,” said Makhanya on his return to Pirates.
Pirates have not had a good return on investment in terms of players from the academy graduating to be regular features in the first team. Currently there’s only Zakhele Lepasa and Thabiso Monyane who are from the reserve side.
Makhanya was part of a generation of graduates that swept the Bucs faithful off their feet in the early 2000s. The club has roped him in to see if he can produce the next generation of Pirates players.
“The mission is clear, I have guys that I’m working with like Mxolisi Mngomezulu, who is our technical manager and the mandate from the club is clear that we need to start producing players that can represent Pirates in the first team. It’s important that we carry the mandate through and it becomes a success,” said Makhanya.
“Development is a process, we won’t get it right instantly but in future, we are hoping that there will be fruits that will come from what we will be doing. If you’re saying you have got a development academy and you can’t produce a player that will play in the first team, then it won’t be of use, that’s money wasted.”
Makhanya’s prospects will be in action on Sunday when they take on Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium at 12.30pm.
Reserve league fixtures:
Saturday: Sekhukhune United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; Golden Arrows v Royal AM, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 10am; Chippa United v Stellenbosch, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs, Dobsonville Stadium, 12.30pm.
Sunday: Maritzburg United v Cape Town City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; SuperSport United v TS Galaxy, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; AmaZulu v Richards Bay, King Zwelithini Stadium, 12pm; Swallows v Orlando Pirates, Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, 12.30pm.
Makhanya’s mandate is to unearth Bucs gems like him
Pirates want players who can feature in the first team
Image: Darren Stewart
Orlando Pirates reserves coach Joseph Makhanya’s mandate has been set in stone: he must produce players that can feature in the club’s first team.
Makhanya returned as a coach to the development structures that birthed his career, leading the side in the DStv Diski Challenge.
“It’s a good feeling. I also started at the development, so this is a place I call home. I stayed here for a very long time, I have good and bad memories,” said Makhanya on his return to Pirates.
Pirates have not had a good return on investment in terms of players from the academy graduating to be regular features in the first team. Currently there’s only Zakhele Lepasa and Thabiso Monyane who are from the reserve side.
Makhanya was part of a generation of graduates that swept the Bucs faithful off their feet in the early 2000s. The club has roped him in to see if he can produce the next generation of Pirates players.
“The mission is clear, I have guys that I’m working with like Mxolisi Mngomezulu, who is our technical manager and the mandate from the club is clear that we need to start producing players that can represent Pirates in the first team. It’s important that we carry the mandate through and it becomes a success,” said Makhanya.
“Development is a process, we won’t get it right instantly but in future, we are hoping that there will be fruits that will come from what we will be doing. If you’re saying you have got a development academy and you can’t produce a player that will play in the first team, then it won’t be of use, that’s money wasted.”
Makhanya’s prospects will be in action on Sunday when they take on Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium at 12.30pm.
Reserve league fixtures:
Saturday: Sekhukhune United v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; Golden Arrows v Royal AM, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 10am; Chippa United v Stellenbosch, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v Kaizer Chiefs, Dobsonville Stadium, 12.30pm.
Sunday: Maritzburg United v Cape Town City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; SuperSport United v TS Galaxy, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; AmaZulu v Richards Bay, King Zwelithini Stadium, 12pm; Swallows v Orlando Pirates, Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto, 12.30pm.
Broos shuts door on Bafana non-performers
Kadodia lauds Fadlu's patience as he lands Russia gig
Trophy drought a heavy burden for Chiefs newbies
Amakhosi won’t lose themselves in cup pursuit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos