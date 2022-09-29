×

Soccer

Amakhosi won’t lose themselves in cup pursuit

Zwane reckons establishing a playing structure is more important

29 September 2022 - 09:43
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs players during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Johannesburg.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has highlighted establishing a structure that can sustain them in the long run is more important than just clinching the MTN8.

Chiefs, who last won a cup by lifting the league cup in the 2014/15 term, host AmaZulu in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). The return leg is at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.

While winning the MTN8 would certainly get him back in the supporters good books after they turned against him amid the sides poor league start, Zwane has made it known he wont sell his soul to win the Wafa Wafa competition.

Were in a rebuilding process, theres a lot of things we need to work on. I know how important it is for us to go all the way to the final and make sure that we win the cup, but were not going to lose what we want to achieve because we must win the MTN8. We must find the balance first as to how we want to win the cups, Zwane said during Amakhosis media open day in Naturena yesterday.

Its not about winning this one cup [the MTN8] but its about the future of this club as well. So, were trying to strike that balance... not to think more about putting everything into this game and end up losing ourselves and the structure because once we do that, the challenge will be if we dont win it then whats next? So, we have to make sure we think about the future of this club.

10111 also disclosed they used the recent Fifa break to try and rectify defensive blunders, having been mostly let down by individual schoolboy mistakes in almost all the matches theyve dropped points in this season.

Looking at how weve been conceding goals, it was on top of our list to make sure that we fix that. Eighty percent of the goals weve conceded, we gave the opponents the leverage to punish us... its been elementary mistakes and if we can minimise those mistakes well get better, Zwane said.

