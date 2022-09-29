Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has highlighted establishing a structure that can sustain them in the long run is more important than just clinching the MTN8.
Chiefs, who last won a cup by lifting the league cup in the 2014/15 term, host AmaZulu in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). The return leg is at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.
While winning the MTN8 would certainly get him back in the supporters’ good books after they turned against him amid the side’s poor league start, Zwane has made it known he won’t sell his soul to win the Wafa Wafa competition.
“We’re in a rebuilding process, there’s a lot of things we need to work on. I know how important it is for us to go all the way to the final and make sure that we win the cup, but we’re not going to lose what we want to achieve because we must win the MTN8. We must find the balance first as to how we want to win the cups,” Zwane said during Amakhosi’s media open day in Naturena yesterday.
“It’s not about winning this one cup [the MTN8] but it’s about the future of this club as well. So, we’re trying to strike that balance... not to think more about putting everything into this game and end up losing ourselves and the structure because once we do that, the challenge will be if we don’t win it then what’s next? So, we have to make sure we think about the future of this club.”
“10111” also disclosed they used the recent Fifa break to try and rectify defensive blunders, having been mostly let down by individual schoolboy mistakes in almost all the matches they’ve dropped points in this season.
“Looking at how we’ve been conceding goals, it was on top of our list to make sure that we fix that. Eighty percent of the goals we’ve conceded, we gave the opponents the leverage to punish us... it’s been elementary mistakes and if we can minimise those mistakes we’ll get better,” Zwane said.
Amakhosi won’t lose themselves in cup pursuit
Zwane reckons establishing a playing structure is more important
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
