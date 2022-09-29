Trophy drought a heavy burden for Chiefs newbies

Kaizer Chiefs utility right-back Dillan Solomons has given a sense the club's seven-year trophy drought is weighing heavily on the current squad, aiming to play a huge role in helping the club win trophies again.
Having last won a trophy when they clinched the championship in the 2014/15 season, Chiefs have a chance to reclaim glory as they're in the semifinals of the MTN8, meaning they're three games away from being the Wafa Wafa champions.
AmaZulu are Chiefs' semifinal opponents over two matched – the first leg billed for FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm) and the return leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.
"The conversation we've been having in the past few weeks has been around how we'd like to be remembered as a team. Obviously, we know the struggle the club has been in, not winning trophies,'' Solomons said.
"So, I want to be part of the team that will say they ended this trophy drought and we have that in our minds at the moment... we want to win trophies as a team. Hopefully we will do that."
The last time the Glamour Boys met AmaZulu, Solomons missed a spot-kick. That league game eventually ended goalless at FNB Stadium early this month. The 26-year-old Solomons, who can also operate as a winger, is eager to score on Sunday to compensate for the missed penalty.
"I was disappointed when I missed that penalty against AmaZulu. I know I owe our supporters a goal and hopefully this weekend I can score against them (AmaZulu),'' Solomons noted.
The man who joined from Swallows in the off-season also opened up about his versatility, saying the right-back is his favourite position as many feel his speed makes him more suitable to play as a winger.
"I think I prefer to play right-back, I am comfortable there but I know I have to be versatile. Being versatile helps a lot. I know I have pace but we also have people who have pace further up the pitch... we've got fantastic players like Ashley [Du Preez], he's extremely fast and KG (Kgaogelo Sekgota) is also coming to the party and he's extremely fast as well,'' Solomons stated.
Trophy drought a heavy burden for Chiefs newbies
Solomons eager to make amends for penalty miss against Usuthu
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
