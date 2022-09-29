Kadodia lauds Fadlu's patience as he lands Russia gig

Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia has described Fadlu Davids's move to Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow as a game-changer and stepping stone for him.
On Tuesday, the Russian club confirmed that Davids will serve as an assistant to former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, sealing a reunion for the two who worked together at the Bucs.
Davids was without a club since he parted ways with Pirates at the end of last season, where he was co-coach alongside Mandla Ncikazi.
With vacancies opening up in the league and coaches nearing the axe, there were talks of Davids returning to coaching in the SA top flight. However, he and his management had other plans.
For Kadodia, who gave Davids a chance to step into coaching at Martziburg as an assistant, caretaker coach and then as a coach, the move was not a shock as he rates him highly. "This is [another] stepping stone for him," said Kadodia.
"It’s a game-changer for him. He has done very well, from the time he took the job as the assistant coach to Ernst Middendorp, he was fully committed to the job. All the hard work has paid dividends for him.
"He was patient enough when he was at Orlando Pirates, being an assistant there for two years, he was very patient, he didn’t show the eagerness to run from there. I think as a personality, as far as a coach, he’s one of the underrated coaches in our country. I believe he’s going to do well, this is a game- changer for him.
"Hopefully, maybe in the future, we’ll see our doors open for Fadlu. This is what the club's culture is, it’s about trying our best to give opportunities to the younger personnel, whether coaches or players," he said.
The Russian Premier League is 10 games into the season and Lokomotiv Moscow are in 12th place with nine points.
Davids received well-wishes from South Africans, including Pitso Mosimane, who himself has moved to Saudi Arabia.
"It's a major honour being a part of such a huge institution of Russian football. Lokomotiv Moscow is well-known amongst South African fans as it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho many years ago. I am here to be part of the future success of the club," Davids tweeted.
Kadodia lauds Fadlu's patience as he lands Russia gig
Ex-Pirates coach reunites with Zinnbauer at Lokomotiv Moscow
Image: Twitter
Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia has described Fadlu Davids's move to Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow as a game-changer and stepping stone for him.
On Tuesday, the Russian club confirmed that Davids will serve as an assistant to former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, sealing a reunion for the two who worked together at the Bucs.
Davids was without a club since he parted ways with Pirates at the end of last season, where he was co-coach alongside Mandla Ncikazi.
With vacancies opening up in the league and coaches nearing the axe, there were talks of Davids returning to coaching in the SA top flight. However, he and his management had other plans.
For Kadodia, who gave Davids a chance to step into coaching at Martziburg as an assistant, caretaker coach and then as a coach, the move was not a shock as he rates him highly. "This is [another] stepping stone for him," said Kadodia.
"It’s a game-changer for him. He has done very well, from the time he took the job as the assistant coach to Ernst Middendorp, he was fully committed to the job. All the hard work has paid dividends for him.
"He was patient enough when he was at Orlando Pirates, being an assistant there for two years, he was very patient, he didn’t show the eagerness to run from there. I think as a personality, as far as a coach, he’s one of the underrated coaches in our country. I believe he’s going to do well, this is a game- changer for him.
"Hopefully, maybe in the future, we’ll see our doors open for Fadlu. This is what the club's culture is, it’s about trying our best to give opportunities to the younger personnel, whether coaches or players," he said.
The Russian Premier League is 10 games into the season and Lokomotiv Moscow are in 12th place with nine points.
Davids received well-wishes from South Africans, including Pitso Mosimane, who himself has moved to Saudi Arabia.
"It's a major honour being a part of such a huge institution of Russian football. Lokomotiv Moscow is well-known amongst South African fans as it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho many years ago. I am here to be part of the future success of the club," Davids tweeted.
Trophy drought a heavy burden for Chiefs newbies
Amakhosi won’t lose themselves in cup pursuit
Match against Downs will be a good test to measure our progress so far – Xoki
Riveiro declares Kermit ready but calls for patience
Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane ready to meet Bafana boss Broos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos