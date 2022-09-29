Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' fickle persona has once again reared its ugly head.
After raving about the current squad's character and quality on the eve of Tuesday's 1-0 win over Botswana, confirming the pool as his ultimate team that he will keep going forward, Broos is now singing a different tune.
The 70-year-old Belgian was disappointed by Bafana's display against the Zebras and backtracked from his previous statement, saying some of the players in the current team won't make the side going forward.
"I am not satisfied with what I saw [on Tuesday against the Zebras] and I think things are clear that today there were players who are not able to produce what we need at this level. I am very sorry [but] it's like that. Therefore, this game was very interesting for us... to see all those players who didn’t play so much in the past," Broos said after the Botswana game, where Teboho Mokoena's solitary free-kick sealed the deal for them at FNB Stadium.
"We should take that into account for the next selection. It’s a pity for those players, but those players will not be with us in November [when they have another camp]. There’s always a difference between local and international football."
Broos also implied the PSL's quality was too low for players to compete at international level. "I said it before and people get angry when I say in the PSL there are players who are good players for [PSL] competition, but when they get to a higher level it becomes a problem.''
Broos was reluctant to single out the players he feels don't deserve call-ups going forward. In the November window, Bafana will assemble for seven days – from 14 to 20.
Subject to reaching agreements, Bafana have lined-up two friendlies against Burkina Faso and Uzbekistan.
Broos shuts door on Bafana non-performers
Coach says most good players struggle at international level
Image: Lefty Shivambu
