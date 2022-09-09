Klate 'relieved' to vacate Chippa hotseat

The pressure and politics of coaching at DStv Premiership side Chippa United were too much to bear for Daine Klate, who admitted yesterday to being "relieved" to be relieved from his duties as coach.
When taking the job as coach at the Chilli Boys, Klate knew the state of how the club is run by the chairman Siviwe Mpengesi; it's no secret that the club's owner is palookas.
The appointment of Klate had the makings of a perfect sports documentary, a local lad from Gqeberha in charge of the local team and promising to allow homegrown players to play to get the community to back the team.
Even though it was his first gig as a coach in the professional ranks, Klate had the maturity to steer the ship and was determined to get results, as this cut-throat industry is results-based. In the seven games that he was in charge of Chippa United, Klate managed to get one win, two draws and four losses with the team in the basement of the table.
After their 1-0 loss to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns midweek, Klate had the belief that positive results will come and he could turn things around. He said the team was in an emergency situation, but the club's management saw it as being in the intensive care unit.
Yesterday morning, reports emerged that the axe had fallen on Klate. But the young coach confirmed to the Sowetan's sister publication TimesLive that he was not aware of being fired. After midday, the sacking had been official, making him the first coaching casualty this season.
“I am relieved to be relieved of my duties, to tell you the truth. But I took the job knowing what I was getting myself into. I take the lessons and I will grow from that and wish the club nothing but the best," said Klate to SABC Sport.
The sacking of Klate leaves those from the Eastern Cape who had renewed hope in the club hanging. Reports suggest that the club's former CEO Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi will take over in the interim.
Their immediate task would be overseeing the team in their match against AmaZulu tomorrow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm.
Klate was in charge for seven games, returning one victory over his former team Orlando Pirates, with four defeats and two draws.
Klate 'relieved' to vacate Chippa hotseat
Coach gets the boot following dismal performance
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The pressure and politics of coaching at DStv Premiership side Chippa United were too much to bear for Daine Klate, who admitted yesterday to being "relieved" to be relieved from his duties as coach.
When taking the job as coach at the Chilli Boys, Klate knew the state of how the club is run by the chairman Siviwe Mpengesi; it's no secret that the club's owner is palookas.
The appointment of Klate had the makings of a perfect sports documentary, a local lad from Gqeberha in charge of the local team and promising to allow homegrown players to play to get the community to back the team.
Even though it was his first gig as a coach in the professional ranks, Klate had the maturity to steer the ship and was determined to get results, as this cut-throat industry is results-based. In the seven games that he was in charge of Chippa United, Klate managed to get one win, two draws and four losses with the team in the basement of the table.
After their 1-0 loss to league champions Mamelodi Sundowns midweek, Klate had the belief that positive results will come and he could turn things around. He said the team was in an emergency situation, but the club's management saw it as being in the intensive care unit.
Yesterday morning, reports emerged that the axe had fallen on Klate. But the young coach confirmed to the Sowetan's sister publication TimesLive that he was not aware of being fired. After midday, the sacking had been official, making him the first coaching casualty this season.
“I am relieved to be relieved of my duties, to tell you the truth. But I took the job knowing what I was getting myself into. I take the lessons and I will grow from that and wish the club nothing but the best," said Klate to SABC Sport.
The sacking of Klate leaves those from the Eastern Cape who had renewed hope in the club hanging. Reports suggest that the club's former CEO Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi will take over in the interim.
Their immediate task would be overseeing the team in their match against AmaZulu tomorrow at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm.
Klate was in charge for seven games, returning one victory over his former team Orlando Pirates, with four defeats and two draws.
Shandu not worried about losing spot to mentee Monyane
Riveiro upbeat about Bucs' chance of claiming title
Judgment on Chiefs, Gallants match venue switch case set for today
How Lekgwathi and Jele prepared Maela for Orlando Pirates captaincy
Time-wasting in PSL is killing our game: Sundowns coach Mngqithi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos