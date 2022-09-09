Shandu not worried about losing spot to mentee Monyane

Orlando Pirates full-back Bandile Shandu is relishing mentoring Thabiso Monyane despite the fact that he's ousted him from the starting XI.
On the back of a stellar 2021/22 season, where he was easily one of the standout performers at Pirates, Shandu has seen limited game time this season with the 22-year-old Monyane gradually making the right-back slot his own. Shandu, who's five years older than Monyane, has opened up about losing his starting spot to a person he's been guiding.
"It's my first time playing that big brother role to a teammate and I am enjoying it. Seeing him doing what he's doing right now makes me happy. I just hope that he continues like this. I always communicate with him that he must do what works for him as it is happening right now,'' Shandu said during his club's media open day at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday.
"You can see the way Thabiso has been playing... he's started the season very, very good and we're supporting each other, that's what a team is all about. We push each other every single day."
Shandu has started just three league games this term, while Monyane has been in the XI four times in the league. Last season the former started 28 league matches, while the latter never played even a single DStv Premiership game. Shandu isn't concerned he may lose his slot in the national team given the fact he's been playing second fiddle to Monyane this season.
"For me, the team is more important and whatever comes after that is a bonus. I am not focusing on Bafana and I am not focusing on any other individual targets. It's just making sure that as a team we achieve our collective goal of collecting three points in each and every game,'' Shandi said.
Shandu started Pirates' last game a 1-0 defeat away to his former employers Maritzburg United last Sunday, where Monyane was absent due to an unspecified injury. It'll be interesting to see if Shandu keeps his place in the line-up when the Sea Robbers host TS Galaxy in another league tie at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).
Shandu not worried about losing spot to mentee Monyane
'Seeing him doing what he's doing makes me happy'
Image: BackpagePix/Gallo Images
