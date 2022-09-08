“My older brother Tshepo also called me and we had a conversation regarding leadership and which books to read.”
Maela said being captain of one of the biggest teams in the country comes with a lot of responsibility.
“I need to be more accountable for my actions and how I play on the field.
“I don’t think you can play regularly for Pirates if your confidence is low, so my confidence has always been high regardless of whether I am wearing the armband or not. You need to always be there and show up in moments.”
How Lekgwathi and Jele prepared Maela for Orlando Pirates captaincy
Advice from celebrated former Orlando Pirates captains Lucky Lekgwathi and Happy Jele prepared Innocent Maela for the ups and downs of being the skipper of the Buccaneers.
Maela was named Pirates captain to replace departed Jele before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. He has started in seven of their eight matches in all competitions.
As fifth-placed Pirates prepared to take on TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership encounter at Soweto's Orlando Stadium on Saturday, the Bafana Bafana defender said Lekgwathi and Jele's input regarding the Bucs armband was helpful.
“When I was appointed captain, Happy Jele reached out to me and I had a conversation with him. Lucky Lekgwathi also reached out to advise me,” Maela said.
“He [Lekgwathi] told me his door was always open if I need to talk and also within the team we have a number of leaders. If I need to find something I am not sure about, I can always go to one of the senior players to I ask them how to go about things and they are always there.
