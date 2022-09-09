×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Otladisa hopes troubled Marumo's luck changes

Winger relishes return to home town to face Chiefs

09 September 2022 - 08:51
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Katlego Otladisa of Marumo Gallants.
Katlego Otladisa of Marumo Gallants.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants ace Katlego Otladisa has made it known that as players they won't allow the club's off-field issues to affect them.

From losing their coach Romain Folz to being taken to court for moving their Sunday's league game against Kaizer Chiefs from Peter Mokaba Stadium to Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, Marumo have had a troubled week. Folz resigned last Sunday, citing interference from management. Raymond Mdaka has since taken over as caretaker coach.

Polokwane municipality took Gallants to court for a breach of contract after the club decided to move their match against Kaizer Chiefs from their home venue Peter Mokaba to their secondary alternative stadia Royal Bafokeng. The Polokwane High Court will rule this morning on the matter as the municipality hopes to interdict the game, citing breach of contract.

As uncertainty grips the much-anticipated fixture, Otladisa said Marumo had continued with preparations as usual this week.

"What needs to be handled outside  the pitch will be handled by the management. Ours is to deliver on the pitch. As professionals we have to stay focused. Our assistant coaches have always been there and we are respecting them the same way we were respecting the coach. Everything has been fine,'' Otladisa said yesterday.

Born and bred in Rustenburg, Otladisa is on cloud nine to be going back to his hometown – provided the match is not interdicted – to play at a venue where he made his Premiership debut as a 21-year-old for the now extinct Platinum Stars in 2017. Marumo are the only winless side in the league this season. Otladisa has conceded their winless streak is concerning, vowing to remain calm. 

"It's a great feeling going back home, playing at a stadium where I started my professional career. I am so excited and looking forward to playing in front of people who're very close to me,'' Otladisa noted.

"We've been talking about it and yes it has that psychological effect. Again, looking at our games, we've not been playing badly. I think we've been unlucky. I think our biggest problem has been conceding late goals...we tend to lose focus. If we can stay focused the whole game, we'll start winning. We're not going to panic."

Klate 'relieved' to vacate Chippa hotseat

The pressure and politics of coaching at DStv Premiership side Chippa United were too much to bear for Daine Klate, who admitted yesterday to being ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Shandu not worried about losing spot to mentee Monyane

Orlando Pirates full-back Bandile Shandu is relishing mentoring Thabiso Monyane despite the fact that he's ousted him from the starting XI.
Sport
1 hour ago

Riveiro upbeat about Bucs' chance of claiming title

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is bullish about their title credentials.
Sport
1 hour ago

Judgment on Chiefs, Gallants match venue switch case set for today

Marumo Gallants have denied allegations that they were offered R4m incentive by Kaizer Chiefs in exchange for moving a match from Peter Mokaba ...
News
1 hour ago

How Lekgwathi and Jele prepared Maela for Orlando Pirates captaincy

Advice from the former captains helped prepare the player for the ups and downs of being skipper.
Sport
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'