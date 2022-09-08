Brazil drubbing shows Banyana are ‘not ready’ for World Cup

Former Banyana Banyana captain Portia Modise says the team’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) win masked the shortcomings of women’s football in the country, and they were exposed in their matches against Brazil.
The African champions suffered a heavy aggregate score of 0-9 from their two friendlies with the South American giants. Banyana Banayana were caught chasing shadows, there was a huge difference in class and execution.
With the games serving as preparation for next year’s Women’s World Cup, they showed that the gap between the Banyana and the top teams is big.
Banyana legend Modise said she was not too surprised to see Desiree Ellis’s team outclassed in the friendlies despite their impressive showing at the Wafcon in Morocco, where they won a maiden title.
“When we won the Wafcon, I don’t think we displayed good football. We won because it was about time, God had mercy and it was about time the girls won. They have been to five finals, they had to take this one and they felt it,” said Modise.
“With the Brazil games, I knew what was going to happen, I hope the girls took notes and know where to improve individually as players. We have few players playing overseas and the rest are playing in the amateur league while the whole of Brazil is playing for big teams in Europe. What did we expect?”
Modise suggested that the football mother body and its stakeholders go about implementing development structures and invest in making women’s football professional.
“They are not ready to play bigger teams like Germany, Brazil and the USA. We are not there yet ... until we put in a good development structure, a good foundation for women’s football and a professional league. Then we can face these big giants.
“The Wafcon must not fool us into thinking women’s football is in a good place. We still have a long way to fix the space. Our girls have opened the space, saying we deserve better. If you can put more money, and better structures, women’s football can even do more,” Modise said.
Modise continues to build her brand; she was recently signed as an ambassador for DStv Compact.
Brazil drubbing shows Banyana are ‘not ready’ for World Cup
Legend Modise says Wafcon victory ‘must not fool us’
Image: Darren Stewart
