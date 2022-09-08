Rockets out to slay their second Goliath in the PSL

TS Galaxy will be out to get the scalp of Orlando Pirates when the two meet in a DStv Premiership encounter on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium at 5.30pm.
The Rockets have already slayed one Goliath this season when they shocked Mamelodi Sundowns in a 1-0 defeat. They will be looking for another massive result this weekend.
Since they made their way to the top flight, Galaxy has met with Pirates on four occasions and they have proved to be some kind of bogey team for the Bucs. They have won twice, drawn once and only lost one game. So they do have the upper hand in this fixture.
Heading to the game at the Orlando Stadium, Galaxy will be keen to bounce back after they suffered their first loss of the season last weekend at the hands of Cape Town City.
Galaxy forward Sibusiso Vilakazi said the team was relishing the prospect of taking on the Soweto giants and would rise to the occasion.
“It won’t be an easy game, we are playing away, they are at home. It’s going to be a tough game. On our side we are looking forward to it, it will be interesting to see how far we can go against them,” Vilakazi said.
“It’s important to look at ourselves, we are aiming to start winning games, and start to be consistent in terms of trying to win games and compete and be a better team. We’ll take it one game at a time.
“The Orlando Pirates game is going to be difficult, the attendance at the Orlando Stadium tends to be beautiful, so we’ll use that on our side. We want to enjoy that atmosphere, be competitive and try to get a positive result out of Orlando Pirates, which will be difficult. We are coming from a loss, and we need to be better to get a positive result,” he said.
Fixtures:
Tomorrow: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala (7.30pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville Stadium (3pm); Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando (7.30pm); Sundowns v Arrows, Tuks (8pm)
Sunday: Marumo v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng (3pm)
