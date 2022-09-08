“I am still here at the office and yes, I believe there are meetings that are taking place. But there is nothing official that I can confirm at this stage.”
‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Chippa United are officially denying it, and Daine Klate says he has not been told anything yet, but reports are that the Eastern Cape club have fired their head coach.
Chippa’s 1-0 home DStv Premiership defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night left them in bottom place after seven games from a record of one win, two draws and four defeats.
A report on a football news site said Klate had been fired on Thursday morning and assistant Morgan Mammila appointed interim coach.
“I’m not 100% sure,” Klate said, reached for say by TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.
“I haven’t heard anything yet. As far as I am aware we are still looking at it and I haven’t been told anything to confirm anything as yet.
“I am still here at the office and yes, I believe there are meetings that are taking place. But there is nothing official that I can confirm at this stage.”
Chippa also denied the report. Club executive director Lukhanyo Mzinzi, reached on Thursday morning, would only say: “No, it’s not true.”
Television footage since shared on social media appears to show Mammila telling off Klate during Wednesday's game against Sundowns.
Chippa fought bravely and mounted tough resistance in defence, though without managing much in attack, as they succumbed to Peter Shalulile’s strike a minute into added time at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Klate — one of SA's most decorated players at SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits — was appointed Chippa head coach in July. This was after a period coaching Chippa's reserves.
The Chilli Boys’ disastrous results under the rookie Premiership coach and events at the club appear to point to Klate's days being numbered at the team of notoriously trigger-happy chair Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi, and lend credibility to reports he has already been fired.
Mammila, a journeyman administrator who gravitated towards coaching when he took on a role of assistant coach to Kurt Leintjies for a period last season, had left Chippa and been working at Gauteng first division team All Stars.
He apparently parted ways with All Stars early this week or over the weekend, and had been appointed Chippa assistant coach, which raised eyebrows as Mammila apparently only recently completed an SA Football Association entry level coaching certificate.
