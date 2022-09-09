September proud of reserve players in SuperSport first team

SuperSport United have appeared to be the favoured destination of young talented prospects after they saw academy graduates getting opportunities with the first team in the DStv Premiership.
Players like Thalente Mbatha, Thapelo Maseko, Neo Rapoo and Sbusiso Maziko have all played a part in Gavin Hunt's team this season so far. With United having a thin squad, they have been promoted and have shown that they do belong in the first team with good display in the league and MTN8.
The reserve side's coach Thabo September says the presence of their players in the first team shows that the work they are doing is good and the club has a good academy setup.
"We are proud of them, everyone at the academy is; it shows that the work we have put in is bearing fruit for the club and these boys, it means we are doing our job," said September.
"We are happy for them, for the club it is big, it shows that we have a good setup. It’s a good sign, it shows we are doing something right. Overall we are happy, it means now we have to work even harder so we can bring in a new group," he said.
Now Matsatsantsa A Pitori find themselves in a situation where some of the country's top talents lining-up in front of their doors wanting to join because they see that young players do get chances to swim in the deep end.
"You can see with the influx of players that want to come to the development after they have seen players that were playing in the DStv Diski Challenge playing the first team," September said.
"They want to come to SuperSport because they see the opportunities the reserve players are getting in the first team. Some players want to leave the developments of the big teams to come to us because they don’t see a future in terms of playing in the first teams of the big teams," he said.
The Pretoria-based side will kick off their Diski Challenge campaign on Sunday when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 10am.
Fixtures (all games to be played at King Zwelithini Stadium)
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Cape Town City, 10am; Golden Arrows v AmaZulu, 12pm.
Sunday: SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates.
September proud of reserve players in SuperSport first team
'It shows that the work we have put in is bearing fruit'
Image: Twitter
SuperSport United have appeared to be the favoured destination of young talented prospects after they saw academy graduates getting opportunities with the first team in the DStv Premiership.
Players like Thalente Mbatha, Thapelo Maseko, Neo Rapoo and Sbusiso Maziko have all played a part in Gavin Hunt's team this season so far. With United having a thin squad, they have been promoted and have shown that they do belong in the first team with good display in the league and MTN8.
The reserve side's coach Thabo September says the presence of their players in the first team shows that the work they are doing is good and the club has a good academy setup.
"We are proud of them, everyone at the academy is; it shows that the work we have put in is bearing fruit for the club and these boys, it means we are doing our job," said September.
"We are happy for them, for the club it is big, it shows that we have a good setup. It’s a good sign, it shows we are doing something right. Overall we are happy, it means now we have to work even harder so we can bring in a new group," he said.
Now Matsatsantsa A Pitori find themselves in a situation where some of the country's top talents lining-up in front of their doors wanting to join because they see that young players do get chances to swim in the deep end.
"You can see with the influx of players that want to come to the development after they have seen players that were playing in the DStv Diski Challenge playing the first team," September said.
"They want to come to SuperSport because they see the opportunities the reserve players are getting in the first team. Some players want to leave the developments of the big teams to come to us because they don’t see a future in terms of playing in the first teams of the big teams," he said.
The Pretoria-based side will kick off their Diski Challenge campaign on Sunday when they take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the King Zwelithini Stadium at 10am.
Fixtures (all games to be played at King Zwelithini Stadium)
Tomorrow: Stellenbosch v Cape Town City, 10am; Golden Arrows v AmaZulu, 12pm.
Sunday: SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Orlando Pirates.
Royal bank on Malesela's experience to progress in CAF
Sundowns brace for season of low blocks
Leopards aim to claw back against Polokwane in derby
Otladisa hopes troubled Marumo's luck changes
Klate 'relieved' to vacate Chippa hotseat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos