South Africa

Judgment on Chiefs, Gallants match venue switch case set for today

Polokwane seeks to reverse Marumo's decision to take game to Rustenburg

09 September 2022 - 07:56
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Marumo Gallants have denied allegations that they were offered R4m incentive by Kaizer Chiefs in exchange for moving a match from Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in North West during court proceedings yesterday. 

This came out during a hearing on an urgent application made by the Polokwane municipality to interdict a match between Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants scheduled for Sunday. The municipality claimed that Gallants had demanded R10m payment to match what had been offered to them allegedly by Chiefs in exchange for taking the match back to Peter Mokaba...

