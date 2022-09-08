“I guess they are going to approach the game in the same way. It's a difficult team also in set pieces. So it's going to be an open game, hopefully with moments for both teams.
Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is new to SA football but still surprised a press conference on Thursday when he admitted he did not know who Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is.
Speaking before Bucs' DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), Riveiro was asked if Bucs had made inquiries about Tau, who is being released after an unhappy year at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
“I don’t even know the player you’re talking about. My focus is on TS Galaxy and the players we have. He [Tau] is not in our team,” Riveiro said.
“My focus is on the players we have here. We have a lot of talent in different profiles and possibilities.
“Trust me, it’s a question of confidence. One day these type of questions [about the Pirates' attack and strikers] will not be here anymore. I’m pretty sure of that.”
Astonishing lack of knowledge on the leading stars of SA football aside, closer to home Riveiro is expecting a tough encounter against TS Galaxy, a team he described as solid with a known attacking approach.
“They’re a very solid and disciplined team and they've been solid in recent games. It's very difficult to score goals against them,” Riveiro said of Galaxy, who are four points off the pace after six outings.
“I guess they are going to approach the game in the same way. It's a difficult team also in set pieces. So it's going to be an open game, hopefully with moments for both teams.
“As usual, we'd like to dominate play and hopefully have as many chances to get victory for our fans so that we finish this part of the season with a smile.”
While fifth-placed Pirates have collected 11 points to be just two points off leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after seven games, scoring has been one of their biggest challenges with only four league strikes.
Riveiro is getting irritated at having to answer questions on why his team has been firing blanks when he has marksmen such as Zakhele Lepasa, Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah in his squad.
“It’s not the first time you ask me about the goal scoring situation,” the coach said.
“I’m not going to change my answer. We usually finalise and finish our attacks with six players in the box, at least. They all have the responsibility, intention and wish to score goals.
“Our wingbacks, No 10, we play with many offensive profiles in our starting XI, so it’s a responsibility we all share. Obviously, we’d like to increase the number of goals scored.
“But I’m going to be more worried if we finish one game without creating chances to score goals or we’ve not been in the last third.”
TimesLIVE
