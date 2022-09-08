×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mixed opinion on Royal naming ‘chairman’ on the bench

Junior Khanye says Mpisane is a ‘good midfielder’

08 September 2022 - 08:53
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Andile Mpisane of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Richards Bay at Chatsworth Stadium.
Andile Mpisane of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Richards Bay at Chatsworth Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart

Former Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Junior Khanye has surprisingly backed Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisanes right to have a decent playing career amid the backlash hes received for being part of the playing personnel.

The flamboyant Mpisane, 21, nearly made his DStv Premiership when his Royal lost 1-0 to Richards Bay at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday. He remained an unused substitute as the team he purportedly owns surrendered their leadership atop the Premiership table to their neighbours.

Mpisane is Royals chairman while his mother Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize is the owner of the club. Mpisane made his professional debut in 2018, coming off the bench in Royals 4-0 win over Witbank Spurs in the second tier. 

Many feel Mpisane, whos also a Gqom artist, is abusing power and making a mockery of the Premier Soccer League by juggling his managerial role with playing at Thwihli Thwahla. Last season, the Thwihli Thwahla chairman featured in a few Diski Challenge outings.

But surprisingly, Khanye believes Royal co-coach Dan Malesela saw something in Mpisane to include him in the squad.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs man, who usually lambastes players he considers mediocre, claimed he watched Mpisanes talent first-hand when he played at celebrity games at Bidvest Stadium in July this year.

My brother, I was with Andile when we played those celebrity games. I was amazed by his touches. Umjita [the guy] loves football. If he wants to play theres nothing wrong about that because ingwenya imnandi [hes good]. For the fact that he makes the 18-man squad for match-day, it means hes working hard at training, Khanye told Sowetan yesterday.

Dance [Malesela] knows football. He wont take the boy [Mpisane] to the match-day squad if he wasnt a good player. Andile knows football and people must not judge him based on the fact that hes the chairman. If he wants to play he must... theres no mockery there.

After the Bay defeat, Royal co-coach Khabo Zondo disclosed Mpisane was working tirelessly to be fully fit. Its work in progress. We must get him a chance to get to a level where we are. Hes part of the team and hes been taking his training very, very seriously, said Zondo.

In what was an indication of how polarising MaMkhize is in domestic football, Sowetans attempts to solicit comment from other football pundits drew a blank as they flatly refused to state their opinion on a part-timer effectively registered for professional ranks.

‘Ridiculous, bizarre’ CAF rules have Comitis fuming

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has blasted CAF for their coaching licence and medical rules that are in place for this year’s Champions League.
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs, Marumo Gallants and Polokwane city in legal wrangle over football venue

Kaizer Chiefs have been dragged into a legal storm after it was alleged that they enticed Marumo Gallants with R4m to move their game from Polokwane ...
News
3 hours ago

Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs are done signing players

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says the club is done signing players in the current transfer window period and is focused on finding the right ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Sundowns in pain as they visit tricky Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns find themselves in a rather unusual position in the DStv Premiership as they seek to return to winning ways when they take on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Monyane’s goal is to receive maiden Bafana call-up

Orlando Pirates utility right-back Thabiso Monyane has set his sights on Bafana Bafana opportunities this year.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'