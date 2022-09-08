‘Ridiculous, bizarre’ CAF rules have Comitis fuming

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has blasted CAF for their coaching licence and medical rules that are in place for this year’s Champions League.
City are about to embark on their first campaign in Africa’s premium club competition. Instead of being filled with jubilation, they have been told their coach Eric Tinkler cannot be on the bench due to new CAF rules.
Tinkler has a Uefa A licence, however, according to the CAF rule, he needs a CAF A licence or CAF Pro Licence to take charge of a Champions League match.
This means Tinkler will not be able to oversee things from the bench when his side takes on Congolese side ASAS Otohô in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Comitis has branded the coaching licence rules “bizarre”, as he won’t have his coach leading the team. “We are waiting for an update on Eric’s situation. We find it very bizarre that this rule sticks like this, that the Uefa A doesn’t count. The pedantic rules that surround this fixture for me, are very bizarre,” said Comitis.
“They don’t recognise the Uefa A, they say we need a CAF A. I don’t know which world they are living in, but that’s what they say. We have to accept it. Eric’s been allowed to participate in everything else except being on the bench. We are confident in the assistant coaches, they can carry the game for Eric,” he said.
The Champions League is known for being heavy on the pockets of clubs with travelling and accommodation costs being expensive. Comitis found himself shocked that the medical bills are high on his list of expenses; he was paying for electrocardiogram (ECG) tests and Covid PCR tests.
“There are a lot of challenges in this Champions League, the medical challenges are absolutely ridiculous,” said Comitis.
“Every single player has to do ECGs, it’s an astronomical cost to the club. We have to do PCR tests, I thought Covid was over. Everyone on the pitch, from ball boys to the cameraman, everyone has to be vaccinated and have done a Covid PCR test. I’m actually wondering if we are playing football or going for a medical test. It’s ridiculous,” he said.
Despite being a disgruntled figure, Comitis is excited about taking part in the Champions League.
“It’s a big status for us to be able to participate, it’s a hard achievement. We are proud to be part of this. We want to know if we can be part of the playing in this level,” he said.
