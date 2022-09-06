×

Soccer

Bafana licking wounds after humiliation

Lebusa inadvertently handed visitors advantage as SA lose 1-6

By Marc Strydom - 06 September 2022 - 09:41
JarediLopes Teixeira of Angola challenged by Monnapule Saleng of South Africa during 2023 African Nations Championship Qualifiers match between South Africa and Angola.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Angola’s equaliser through Mosa Lebusa’s own goal took the steam out of SA’s effort‚ said Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele after his side suffered a humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Angola on Sunday to exit the African Nations Championship (Chan).

The local-based Bafana had taken the lead in the second leg of their second-round qualifier at Dobsonville Stadium through Prince Nxumalo’s fifth-minute goal‚ raising hopes of turning around a 2-0 deficit from the away leg in Angola on August 28.

But Lebusa’s own goal in the 39th minute left the South Africans with a mountain to climb‚ as the away goal rule meant Bafana would have to score three goals to prevail in the tie.

Mkhalele believes that‚ and then a further strike from Angola’s Deivi Vieira in the 62nd minute‚ led to the capitulation that resulted in a humiliating 6-1 aggregate scoreline in favour of Palanca Negras.

“I’m disappointed with the result‚” said Mkhalele‚ who took charge of the match as SA head coach Hugo Broos has avoided being involved in lesser tournaments such as the Chan and Cosafa Cup.

“You could see the players’ disappointment too. The whole team is disappointed that we lost the game and couldn’t progress to the next round.

“The other factor was to lose by such a huge margin at home‚ especially when we started well by taking the lead. That [scoring early] gave players the belief that we could turn around the tie.

“But unfortunately when Angola equalised I believe it took the steam form the team — especially the mindset of the players. They were dejected even though we tried to lift them that they could score more goals.

“I believe psychologically the equaliser had a huge impact. And then when Angola scored at the start of the second half to make it 2-1‚ the team just thought it was impossible to go out there and get a result.”

Paciencia (72nd) and Daniel Kilola (78th) added further goals for Angola.

Mkhalele’s starting XI had decent players from DStv Premiership teams‚ such as goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse‚ Thabiso Kutumela‚ Wayde Jooste‚ Tercious Malepe‚ Sphelele Mkhulise‚ Monnapule Saleng and Mothobi Mvala.

However‚ the team had been hastily put together and Mkhalele only had a full squad to train with in his final session on Saturday.

SA had only progressed to the second round of qualifying for the Chan - being held in Algeria in January next year due to the effects of Covid-19 - 1-0 on aggregate past tiny Comoros in the first round.

