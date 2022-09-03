×

Soccer

PSL charges Chiefs for pitch invasion in MTN8 clash against Stellenbosch as Dove gets his work permit

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 03 September 2022 - 10:37
Kaizer Chiefs fans storms the pitch during the MTN8, quarterfinal match against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 28 in Stellenbosch.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Kaizer Chiefs after their supporters invaded the Danie Craven Stadium during their MTN8 quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch last weekend.

Amakhosi won the match 4-3 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Stellies scoring first through Sihle Nduli while Ashley du Preez equalised for the Soweto giants.

The match was a sold-out affair for the small venue that has a capacity of 16,000.

In celebration of the victory, thousands of Chiefs supporters ran onto the pitch and security officials struggled to contain them.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said the club will appear before the league's disciplinary committee on Thursday.

“I can confirm that charges were preferred against Kaizer Chiefs and that they will be appearing before the PSL DC this coming Thursday to answer to charges of spectator pitch invasion against Stellenbosch FC,” Majavu said.

“Once the DC has been finalised, I will provide further details of the outcome.”

There were some chaotic scenes after the kickoff was delayed by at least 30 minutes to avoid a possible stampede after supporters arrived late for the clash. 

Meanwhile, Chiefs have confirmed Edmilson Dove has received his work permit and will be available for selection against AmaZulu FC in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday (5.30pm).

