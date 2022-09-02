Spotlight on Baroka as NFD returns with new sponsor

The old traditional National First Division (NFD) starts a new era this weekend under a new name – the Motsepe Foundation Championship – after a couple of years of going with the GladAfrica Championship moniker.
The Motsepe Foundation replaced GladAfrica as the league sponsors during the off-season following an intervention by Patrice Motsepe and PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.
Details around the prize money are yet to be revealed, but signs are it will be over the R3m mark which the Motsepe Foundation pays to the winners of the ABC Motsepe League. The trophy has also not been unveiled by the PSL and the sponsor.
This season will see five new teams in the league: Baroka, who were relegated from the DStv Premiership, La Masia and Magesi, who were promoted from the ABC Motsepe League, while All Stars and Casric Stars bought the statuses of Cape Town All Stars and Free State Stars respectively.
JDR Stars have made great strides since they were promoted in 2019, gradually improving every season. In the last term, they finished fourth and this season feels like they can push for a playoff spot or the title.
Another team expected to mount a title challenge is the University of Pretoria, they narrowly missed on gaining promotion to the first tier. Although they lost key players, they still have a good team.
Shaun Bartlett's Cape Town Spurs will also be eager to return to the top flight. After being a mainstay in Western Cape football for decades, people have forgotten about them with the emergence of Cape Town City and Stellenbosch.
Baroka are the overwhelming favourite to get automatic promotion, this is because they are the team coming from the Premiership. This is a new-looking Baroka outfit, they retained some of the squad members from last season and brought in new faces, young and experienced for life in the second tier.
The team's coach Vincent Kobola says they are gunning for promotion as a way of repaying their chairman Khurishi Mphahlele for the support. “The mandate is that we have to get back as soon as possible," said Kobola.
"We know that it won’t be easy. With the support that we have got, getting in the players we wanted, I think it’s possible. The chairman has supported us and the only way we can thank him is through promotion. The players also want to return to the soft life of the PSL, it’s not easy this side. We are all prepared."
Fixtures (all times 3pm)
Today: La Masia v JDR Stars, Bidvest Stadium; Platinum City Rovers v All Stars, Olen Park.
Tomorrow: Black Leopards v Hungry Lions, Malamulele Stadium; Magesi v Venda, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Pretoria Caillies v Cape Town Spurs, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.
Sunday: Casric Stars v TTM, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium; Pretoria University v Polokwane City, Tuks Stadium; Baroka v Uthongathi, Baroka Village.
