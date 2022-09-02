Chiefs defender Hlanti opens up about his mental journey to recover from a career-threatening injury

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti has spoken out about the tough mental journey he travelled on his way to full recovery after a career-threatening Achilles tendon injury last season.
Hlanti, who missed almost the whole of last season, returned to action during the 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch last weekend, where he played for more than 100 minutes after the match spilled into extra time.
Reflecting on the journey back to action, the former Bafana Bafana, Bidvest Wits and Swallows defender said his recovery was mostly mental as he had to stay motivated under difficult circumstances.
“It was a great feeling (to be back on the field), ” he said as Chiefs prepared to take on AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
“After being out for such a long time, I think it was six to seven months, it was an honour and privilege to be back on the field. It was an exciting moment and I was so happy I am finally back doing what I love.
“It was a long journey because I never thought I will be out of the game for such a long time. It was a serious injury that maybe someone else wasn’t going to be able to recover from without a positive attitude.
“The mental strength I had is what brought me back in the game. It was all about mental attitude. That is what mattered the most for me and I appreciate the person that I here at Kaizer Chiefs.”
As he prepared for his second match after recovery, Hlanti also the thanked people who helped him to recover and play football again.
“She (his wife) played a huge role and I think I am where I am today because of her. Coming to football itself, if you are mentally strong, you know how to deal with difficult times.
“Not that I am bigger than this game or the team itself but no one will take this recovery away from me because it was about my strong personality. It was also because of the way I approached the recovery journey.
“When you go down to the deep end, you realise you need to stand up and face those challenges. The injury happened at training. It wasn’t easy but it was about how I react and respond to it. Coach Stuart Baxter said the sound of it was like a gun shot.”
