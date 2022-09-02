Fired-up Banyana vow to take game to Brazilians

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Stick" Dlamini has vowed they will not get star-struck when they host star-studded Copa America Feminina champions Brazil in a two-legged friendly.
The first match is at Orlando Stadium tonight (6pm). The second friendly is scheduled for Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday at the same time. Brazil may not have arrived with their superstar Marta, who boasts six Fifa World Player of the Year gongs, but the core of their Copa America Feminina winning team is in Mzansi, with Barcelona's Geyse da Silva Ferreira and Rafaelle Souza among the big guys in the team.
Even so, Dlamini has insisted they will not be intimidated as they are also the champions in their own right after clinching the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July. From the Wafcon winning squad, only Noko Matlou, Thembi Kgatlana and Sibulele Holweni are not part of the team to face Brazil. Asanda Hadebe, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Thubelihle Shamase took the berths that were occupied by the trio in Morocco.
"Star-struck? They [the Brazilians] are professional footballers and we as Africans are also stepping into being professionals. Maybe I was going to get star-struck if I was going to play against Hope Solo [legendary American keeper] because she's my idol. We're not going to be intimidated by Brazil. It's IX v IX at the end of the day,'' Dlamini, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, said yesterday.
"I really don't think we'll suffer from stage fright or get star-struck for that matter. We'll go out there and play our normal game. We must show that we're also champions. The one who executes the game-plan will win at the end of the day.''
Meanwhile, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis emphasised that as much as these are friendlies they would go all out as they want to prepare for next year's Fifa World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. "Yes, it's friendlies but there'll be nothing friendly on the pitch. We are using these games to get ready for the World Cup, so we must give our all to gauge our strengths,'' Ellis noted.
Spain-based Matlou did not make the squad due to visa complications, while Kgatlana and Holweni are still nursing injuries from Wafcon.
Fired-up Banyana vow to take game to Brazilians
No stage fright for us, say Wafcon champs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
