Soccer

Sekhukhune need no inspiration against Downs

Babina Noko yet to defeat champs since promotion to PSL

18 August 2022 - 09:54
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tshegofatso Mabasa of Sekhukhune United and Lungelo Dube of Golden Arrows during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Golden Arrows.
Image: Philip Maeta

With the standard that Mamelodi Sundowns have set in the DStv Premiership, they are the team to take down.

Sekhukhune United striker Tshegofatso Mabasa revealed that their fixture with the Brazillians was the first one they locked their eyes on as a team when the season fixtures were released. 

Mabasa and his Sekhukhune teammates will get to have a crack at Sundowns on Saturday, when they meet at the Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm. 

Babina Noko is in their sophomore year of the Premiership, last season they fell short in their two attempts to get points out of Sundowns. In both games they played against the champions they were brought back down to earth and reminded of their rookie status. 

The Kaitano Tembo-coached side has managed to put up four points on the board so far, they are going to their clash with Sundowns wounded after they were defeated 1-0 by newly promoted Richards Bay. 

Mabasa, who was one of the marquee signings for Sekhukhune in the winter transfer window, has urged his teammates to forget about the setback at Richards Bay and focus on the big game against Sundowns. 

“We are coming out of a very difficult game against Richards Bay, we didn’t take our chances and we were punished for it. It happens, it’s part of football. We just need to lift our heads up,” said Mabasa. 

“We have to continue working hard, we have a game against the defending champions on the weekend. We don't need more inspiration going into that game. It’s a game that every player looks forward to in the league calendar. 

“So we just have to go out there and give our all. The boys will show hunger and determination to get the three points,” he said.

