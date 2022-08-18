×

Soccer

Chiefs look for redemption at rookies Richards Bay

Amakhosi face yet-to-lose Richards Bay

18 August 2022 - 09:04
Neville Khoza Journalist
Arthur Zwane during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will be looking for redemption when his side hosts new kids on the block Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the DStv Premiership match on Saturday at 8pm.

The Amakhosi are still smarting from their humiliating 4-0 defeat to clinical Mamelodi Sundowns in Tshwane this past weekend.

But they will come up against a Richards Bay side yet to taste defeat in their three opening matches and who have not conceded a goal in the process.

Zwane said they had a good session this week as they tried to fix the errors they committed against Sundowns, and the players have responded well ahead of their match on Saturday.

“We had a good session with the guys. We reflected and took some lessons from Saturday’s game,” Zwane told the Chiefs website. “Our focus and energy are now fully on the upcoming game as we need to collect points. We know it won’t be easy but we will prepare adequately for Richards Bay.”

The Glamour Boys will also be desperate to avoid a third defeat in the new season having already lost to Royal AM and Sundowns.

Zwane added that he expected the players to come back strong and register a victory against the KwaZulu-Natal Rich Boyz.

“Going forward we know where to improve individually and collectively as a team, including us as technical staff as well in terms of the mistakes,” he said.

“Surely, we made mistakes here and there because that’s football. For some of the players, it was a learning curve, yes, they have been in the game and it was not the first time they lost 4-0, and even myself, I lost 4-0 in the past and I came back very strong.

“It’s good for us to be in this situation. We will get better with time.”

Amabhubesi will also be looking to continue with their impressive start in the new season. They are currently sitting at the summit of the log standings with seven points from two wins and a draw.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Swallows v AmaZulu, Dobsonville, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; CPT City v Stellenbosch, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Richards Bay, Moses Mabhida, 8pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 8pm.

Sunday: Royal v Gallats, Chatsworth, 3pm; SuperSport v Pirates, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm.

