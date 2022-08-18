×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

SA suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken

By Reuters - 18 August 2022 - 09:49
The suspension for up to 12 months was taken after several months of negotiations between the Brazilian government and South Africa, the ministry said in a statement.
The suspension for up to 12 months was taken after several months of negotiations between the Brazilian government and South Africa, the ministry said in a statement.
Image: Chayakorn Lot/123RF

SA has suspended anti-dumping duties on Brazilian exporters of frozen chicken meat, Brazil's economy ministry said on Wednesday, welcoming the decision as a way to boost its competitiveness in the South African market.

SA had been applying anti-dumping tariffs on Brazilian exporting companies since December 2021, ranging from 6% to 265.1%, in addition to an import tax, in response to overseas groups allegedly exporting meat below prices in its home market.

The suspension for up to 12 months was taken after several months of negotiations between the Brazilian government and South Africa, the ministry said in a statement.

In 2021, Brazilian exports to South Africa exceeded $1 billion, of which about 17% corresponded to exports of frozen chicken cuts, the ministry said.

Brazil is the world's top chicken exporter.

Who's monitoring chicken imports during listeriosis outbreak‚ asks SA poultry industry

Five laboratories and an unnamed company in Brazil are under police investigation over falsified results of tests on meat samples.
News
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele