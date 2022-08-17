Folz still trying to adjust as Gallants are yet to win a match

Marumo Gallants coach Romain Folz admitted that there are external factors off the field at the club that could hinder their progress this season.
Folz, who joined Gallants from Township Rollers in Botswana during the off season, is yet to register a victory with the side following three draws in three matches.
It is believed that the 32-year-old is already under pressure at the club known for firing coaches every season.
“Yes, there are external factors, but it is everywhere, not just here. You have to adjust and try to make the most of it,” Folz said.
“If it was positive everywhere I don’t think it would be a challenging job, so it is part of the job to face the challenges that we have.
“It is not just here, it is every club; you have to adjust to the environment, especially when you just arrived and you experience a new country, and you always have things you need to adapt to.”
Despite drawing all their matches, the Frenchman is content with the start they made and believes it is only a matter of time before they register a victory.
“On the fact that we have three draws in a row you can look at it differently, one no one has been able to beat us and second that we’ve not been able to win yet,” he said.
“I think we were closer to winning in our last match than anything else, but we now know what we need to fix going into the next game and we are going to improve and rectify the small mistakes we made.”
Folz also highlighted the issue of scoring as an area they need to improve on , saying he is confident they will get it right. They have only scored once in three matches.
“It is not an issue of decision-making for me, it is an issue of technique in front of goals. All the players we have are more than capable of finishing those chances.
“It is just a matter of pressure that comes into the game and finding the right movement at the right time.
“We are improving. I will be worried if we are not creating any chances but we are creating more than enough. So, it is a matter of us working as much as we can in that department.”
Folz still trying to adjust as Gallants are yet to win a match
Coach aims to fix team’s scoring issue
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
