Galaxy owner tells PSL clubs to get best coaches

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi wishes to see all the 16 Premiership clubs being mentored by Pro Licence holders, preferably the UEFA one, believing his own club is benefitting from this as their coach Sead Ramovic boasts a UEFA Pro Licence.
A number of tacticians in the DStv Premiership hold lower-grade Safa and CAF coaching badges. Speaking at his team’s media open-day at St Stithians College, between Sandton and Randburg, yesterday, Sukazi encouraged DStv Premiership outfits to always go for the most qualified trainers, highlighting that the UEFA Pro Licence was the important weapon for coaches.
“I am advocating for a league where the majority of coaches are UEFA Pro Licence holders, if not the entire league. CAF also have Pro Licence but the levels are not the same. UEFA Pro, I am talking about the highest coaching standard in the world. I am talking Pep Guardiola standard,” Sukazi said.
The Galaxy boss feels that his coach Ramovic holding this qualification has helped the side a great deal. Galaxy are having a dream start to the season with two wins and a draw from their three opening league fixtures. They are yet to concede.
“You know how TS Galaxy was before this UEFA Pro Licence-holding coach [Ramovic] arrived. You can see the difference. Either way, it’s the same squad. It shows that if you can get the coaching to the right level and prescribe it as football to say it has to be this level or nothing, our game is to benefit,” Sukazi insisted.
Pressed on why he put more emphasis on the UEFA Pro Licence, instead of promoting the CAF Pro Licence of which one of the most successful trainers on the continent, Pitso Mosimane, recently completed, Sukazi argued he was advocating for coaches to go for the UEFA badge because it was the highest standard.
“It’s not about discarding the CAF Pro Licence, I am saying UEFA Pro is the highest coaching standard in the world. I am talking globally not continentally. Pro Licence, CAF or UEFA, is what we need,” Sukazi noted.
“It can only benefit our league and therefore our football if we have qualified coaches, coaching at all the clubs in the league. Better even if it’s a Pro Licence holder across the league, all 16 clubs.”
Galaxy owner tells PSL clubs to get best coaches
Sukazi proud of UEFA Pro Licence holder mentor Ramovic
