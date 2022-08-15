Heading to their encounter against Chippa United, the question Pirates had to answer was whether they would be able to beat a team below them and react to Sundowns' 4-0 drubbing of Kaizer Chiefs. That result did interlink with them.
Some old Bucs frailties evident in 1-0 defeat
No sign decade-long dry spell would end soon
Although it is still early days in the DStv Premiership, there have been a few statements of intent and answers. One of those was at the Orlando Stadium yesterday when Orlando Pirates were shocked to a 1-0 defeat by Chippa United.
It has been a decade since the Buccaneers last lifted the league title. They have fallen short on many occasions. Like many teams they have sat on the sidelines watching Mamelodi Sundowns turn into a super team, asserting their dominance in the league.
Pirates' biggest stumbling block in their many title charges was how they would fail to win games that were expected of them. The Soweto giants are renowned for being unable to convert one point to three points. Another has been the quality of the players and coaching. It has been questionable at times and also the mettle of the team; they have not been able to withstand the pressures that come with a 30-game long season.
The squad assembled for José Riveiro does have the potential to compete for the league title but credentials are what they don't have. There is a balance between experienced and young players. The profile of the players does seem to fit Riveiro's philosophy. He also has not tried to change the playing styles of players but rather played to their strengths.
Heading to their encounter against Chippa United, the question Pirates had to answer was whether they would be able to beat a team below them and react to Sundowns' 4-0 drubbing of Kaizer Chiefs. That result did interlink with them.
Pirates were fluid against the Chilli Boys in the offence but lacked that cutting edge in the final third, decision making and a rush of blood to the head from the likes of Kwame Peprah and Deon Hotto. They brought out a lot of oohs and aahs from the vibrant crowd at the stadium because of the chances they squandered.
Early in the second half, the home crowd were left holding their heads in disbelief when Thembinkosi Lorch missed a sitter when faced with the Chippa keeper Loydt Kazapua. The crowd raised their voices every time Pirates went forward, and they were loudest when striker Eva Nga and midfielder Thabang Monare failed to direct their diving headers. Both crosses were provided by Lorch.
Daine Klate's Chippa United have to be commended for the defensive structure they kept. Defending for large periods of the game is a hard job. Through all the pressure they were under, the visitors found the back of the net, thanks to Abdi Banda, giving his side a 1-0 goal lead and the eventual three points.
By the end of the final whistle by referee Philangenkosi Khumalo, it was evident that it would be a long season for the Pirates faithful as their team still has their inconsistent trait.
