SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt remained tight-lipped when he was asked about what's the latest regarding bringing Bernard Parker on board.
Parker has not found a new home since he left Kaizer Chiefs in the off-season.
He has been training with United temporarily, allowing Hunt and Matsatsantsa the luxury of assessing him. The former Bafana Bafana international impressed Hunt and indications were that Parker would be given a contract that would offer him a new lease of life.
But things seem to have stalled as there has been no communication between the two parties.
Hunt was quizzed by the media on the latest on Parker. “That's something that's being discussed behind closed doors," said Hunt, who is in his second spell at United.
The new campaign began with a draw with Chippa United on Sunday and a defeat against AmaZulu during the week.
The seasoned coach took over the team knowing a rebuild would be needed and he inherited a young and inexperienced squad. To solve that problem he has brought in the services of players such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ricardo Goss and Grant Margeman, but Hunt believes that the squad is still thin and that he needs to bring in more experienced players.
“It's a known fact that we have the smallest squad in the league, we need to look at it and be realistic," Hunt said. “We need to get one or two bodies in to give us a little bit going forward. The young boys have done brilliantly but we can't rely on them every week. We need a few more senior players."
On Sunday, the Pretoria side will travel to Mbombela to take on TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership encounter. The Rockets are on a high after they defeated champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
“It's going to be tough away from home. It won't be easy for us," Hunt said.
Hunt coy if Parker will be offered a deal
Veteran striker training with Matsatsantsa
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt remained tight-lipped when he was asked about what's the latest regarding bringing Bernard Parker on board.
Parker has not found a new home since he left Kaizer Chiefs in the off-season.
He has been training with United temporarily, allowing Hunt and Matsatsantsa the luxury of assessing him. The former Bafana Bafana international impressed Hunt and indications were that Parker would be given a contract that would offer him a new lease of life.
But things seem to have stalled as there has been no communication between the two parties.
Hunt was quizzed by the media on the latest on Parker. “That's something that's being discussed behind closed doors," said Hunt, who is in his second spell at United.
The new campaign began with a draw with Chippa United on Sunday and a defeat against AmaZulu during the week.
The seasoned coach took over the team knowing a rebuild would be needed and he inherited a young and inexperienced squad. To solve that problem he has brought in the services of players such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ricardo Goss and Grant Margeman, but Hunt believes that the squad is still thin and that he needs to bring in more experienced players.
“It's a known fact that we have the smallest squad in the league, we need to look at it and be realistic," Hunt said. “We need to get one or two bodies in to give us a little bit going forward. The young boys have done brilliantly but we can't rely on them every week. We need a few more senior players."
On Sunday, the Pretoria side will travel to Mbombela to take on TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership encounter. The Rockets are on a high after they defeated champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday.
“It's going to be tough away from home. It won't be easy for us," Hunt said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos