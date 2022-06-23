×

Soccer

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad gets down to training

By Marc Strydom - 23 June 2022 - 10:15
Kaizer Chiefs begin their preseason training for the 2022-23 campaign at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs' new-look squad has begun training in earnest at the club's headquarters at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Chiefs have released a video and pictures of the return to training.

Amakhosi, in a serious rebuilding phase after seven seasons without silverware, have made a number of signings and had a big clear out of ageing big-name players.

Among players coming in have been Yusuf Maart, Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Siyethemba Sithebe, Mduduzi Shabalala (promoted), Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika.

Chiefs’ clear-out has included Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković, Kearyn Baccus, Leonardo Castro, Anthony Akumu, Bernard Parker, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya.

