‘We are avoiding the quick fix’: Zwane on Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of strikers

“That’s one department where we definitely want to add someone who can give us that different dimension,” he said.
“But at the same time we are avoiding a situation where we will just bring players because they are available. We are avoiding the quick fix. We want to bring people who we know very well will come and add value.”
Zwane said Chiefs are on the lookout for front men.
“We are hunting. And, unfortunately, others are making life difficult to bring those players on board.
“It’s difficult to bring those who we think are good enough here. But we will keep trying and we will get one who we think can come and add value.
“Because that’s key — we need to bring players who can come in and fit into our system of play. Not because we are stranded now and [we sign] out of desperation, where we’ll have a situation where we have a player who comes and sits on the bench.”
Chiefs open their Premiership season against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday, August 6.
