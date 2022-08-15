×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | State's stance on Illegal mining sad

By Sowetan - 15 August 2022 - 09:00

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s response to the National Council of Provinces on measures taken by the government to address illegal mining is shameful.

Mantashe, police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi appeared before the NCOP to explain what has been done to deal with illegal mining crisis. Their appearance came after weeks of unrest on the West Rand where communities took the law into their own hands to drive out illegal miners they accused of criminality. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele