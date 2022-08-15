SOWETAN | State's stance on Illegal mining sad
By Sowetan - 15 August 2022 - 09:00
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s response to the National Council of Provinces on measures taken by the government to address illegal mining is shameful.
Mantashe, police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi appeared before the NCOP to explain what has been done to deal with illegal mining crisis. Their appearance came after weeks of unrest on the West Rand where communities took the law into their own hands to drive out illegal miners they accused of criminality. ..
