Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Bernard Parker signs two-year deal with TS Galaxy
Image: TS GALAXY
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker has signed a two-year deal with TS Galaxy, despite training with SuperSport United for a brief period.
Parker trained with Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport with the aim of securing a deal, but it seems Galaxy has moved swiftly to enlist the services of the experienced campaigner.
The 36-year-old forward has been out of a job after parting with Amakhosi at the end of last season and has made it clear he is not ready to retire despite his age.
Parker said he was excited to join the Mpumalanga outfit and hoped to help them become a successful club.
“I'm happy to join TS Galaxy. This is an ambitious club and I want to contribute to the club's success.”
TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi is excited to welcome Parker and is confident he will be a valuable addition to the club.
“We are delighted to have secured Parker’s signature. He is a valuable addition to our thin squad. He has been a loyal servant of the game for many years and has still a lot to contribute with our set-up,” Sukazi said.
“His record speaks for itself and we are looking forward to great success together.”
Parker provides a massive boost to Galaxy’s attacking arsenal with a lot of experience as the club has already acquired the services of Sibusiso Vilakazi, who joined after parting ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Parker is an experienced campaigner,” Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic said.
“He is going to add value to our club. What I like about him is that he can play in different positions. We look forward to having him at the club,” the German tactician said.
Galaxy will face SuperSport in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday (5.30pm).
