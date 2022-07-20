×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana a match away from pocketing R400k each

But keeper Dlamini says it’s not all about money

20 July 2022 - 07:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Amogelang Masego Motau and Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya of South Africa celebrate during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between South Africa and Zambia.
Amogelang Masego Motau and Nthabiseng Ronisha Majiya of South Africa celebrate during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between South Africa and Zambia.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

By reaching the Africa Womens Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final, Banyana Banyana players are already guaranteed R55,000 each in bonuses and for some, lucrative transfers could be on the cards. 

Safa promised Banyana a package of R9,2m in bonuses, with each player ensured to take home a whopping R400,000 if they come back home with the Wafcon trophy. Banyana take on hosts Morocco in the final at the 53,000-seater Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday (10pm SA time). At least 35,000 fans are expected. 

One of the Banyana players who has been outstanding in Morocco is goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who is Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies property. Stick, as Dlamini is known to her peers, has emphasised theyre not thinking about the bonuses, focusing at preparing for the final.

Look, we know we were promised big bonuses but were not thinking about that at this stage. Our focus is on the final. We want to prepare as best as we can to make sure we win the game on Saturday, Dlamini told Sowetan after the Zambia clash at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday.

Yesterday, Banyana returned to Rabat, where they were initially based before going to Casablanca two days before the game against Zambia in the semifinals. SA needed a stoppage-time penalty, netted by Linda Motlhalo, to overcome She-polopolo.

About possibly earning a big move, Dlamini said: I am a Sundowns player... if anyone wants me they must go to Sundowns. I believe its God wholl decide if I get a move overseas or not. Its not mine to want things because God is there for that. If He chooses me to go and play in Europe it will happen and if not, then it means He sees the timing isnt right. His timing is always perfect, Dlamini said.

Heroine Motlhalo hopes for sixth time luck in Wafcon final

The time has finally arrived for Banyana Banyana to win the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon).
Sport
5 hours ago

‘That’s what VAR is for’: Banyana coach Ellis on penalty controversy

With many dubbing the penalty that propelled Banyana Banyana to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final at the expense of Zambia dubious, ...
Sport
19 hours ago

We wuz robbed: Zambian FA lodges complaint over ref in semifinal defeat to Banyana

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has lodged an official complaint with the Confederation of African Football regarding the officiating in ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Happy Jele close to signing for Royal AM after shock Pirates exit: source

Former Orlando Pirates defender Happy Jele has been linked with a move to big-spenders Royal AM.
Sport
21 hours ago

Dortmund striker Haller sidelined indefinitely after discovering tumour

New Borussia Dortmund signing Sebastien Haller has left their training camp after a tumour was discovered in his testicle, the Bundesliga club said ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released