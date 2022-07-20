By reaching the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final, Banyana Banyana players are already guaranteed R55,000 each in bonuses and for some, lucrative transfers could be on the cards.
Safa promised Banyana a package of R9,2m in bonuses, with each player ensured to take home a whopping R400,000 if they come back home with the Wafcon trophy. Banyana take on hosts Morocco in the final at the 53,000-seater Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday (10pm SA time). At least 35,000 fans are expected.
One of the Banyana players who has been outstanding in Morocco is goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who is Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies’ property. “Stick”, as Dlamini is known to her peers, has emphasised they’re not thinking about the bonuses, focusing at preparing for the final.
“Look, we know we were promised big bonuses but we’re not thinking about that at this stage. Our focus is on the final. We want to prepare as best as we can to make sure we win the game on Saturday,” Dlamini told Sowetan after the Zambia clash at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday.
Yesterday, Banyana returned to Rabat, where they were initially based before going to Casablanca two days before the game against Zambia in the semifinals. SA needed a stoppage-time penalty, netted by Linda Motlhalo, to overcome She-polopolo.
About possibly earning a big move, Dlamini said: “I am a Sundowns player... if anyone wants me they must go to Sundowns. I believe it’s God who’ll decide if I get a move overseas or not. It’s not mine to want things because God is there for that. If He chooses me to go and play in Europe it will happen and if not, then it means He sees the timing isn’t right. His timing is always perfect,” Dlamini said.
Banyana a match away from pocketing R400k each
But keeper Dlamini says it’s not all about money
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
By reaching the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final, Banyana Banyana players are already guaranteed R55,000 each in bonuses and for some, lucrative transfers could be on the cards.
Safa promised Banyana a package of R9,2m in bonuses, with each player ensured to take home a whopping R400,000 if they come back home with the Wafcon trophy. Banyana take on hosts Morocco in the final at the 53,000-seater Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday (10pm SA time). At least 35,000 fans are expected.
One of the Banyana players who has been outstanding in Morocco is goalkeeper Andile Dlamini, who is Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies’ property. “Stick”, as Dlamini is known to her peers, has emphasised they’re not thinking about the bonuses, focusing at preparing for the final.
“Look, we know we were promised big bonuses but we’re not thinking about that at this stage. Our focus is on the final. We want to prepare as best as we can to make sure we win the game on Saturday,” Dlamini told Sowetan after the Zambia clash at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Monday.
Yesterday, Banyana returned to Rabat, where they were initially based before going to Casablanca two days before the game against Zambia in the semifinals. SA needed a stoppage-time penalty, netted by Linda Motlhalo, to overcome She-polopolo.
About possibly earning a big move, Dlamini said: “I am a Sundowns player... if anyone wants me they must go to Sundowns. I believe it’s God who’ll decide if I get a move overseas or not. It’s not mine to want things because God is there for that. If He chooses me to go and play in Europe it will happen and if not, then it means He sees the timing isn’t right. His timing is always perfect,” Dlamini said.
Heroine Motlhalo hopes for sixth time luck in Wafcon final
‘That’s what VAR is for’: Banyana coach Ellis on penalty controversy
We wuz robbed: Zambian FA lodges complaint over ref in semifinal defeat to Banyana
Happy Jele close to signing for Royal AM after shock Pirates exit: source
Dortmund striker Haller sidelined indefinitely after discovering tumour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos