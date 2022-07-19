‘Sad day’ as Jele ends 16-year stay at Bucs

Orlando Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi has described Happy Jele’s departure as a sad day for the Buccaneers.
Pirates confirmed yesterday that Jele left the club after 16 years of service, with his contract ending last month.
While the club revealed they had offered the 35-year-old an opportunity to stay on in a non-playing role, he opted to depart as he wants to keep playing.
“It’s a sad day. He is the only player in the history of SA football to be signed during a testimonial game,” Moloi told Sowetan yesterday. “I’m lost for words. I believe he can still play. You know people always say he is not winning trophies but give me a captain who will lead a sinking ship.
“Happy was carrying a sinking ship and when he gave [Thulani] Hlatshwayo the armband, Tyson won the MTN8. He is the only captain who can wear the armband and walk out week in and week out knowing the results are not coming, trophies are not, but he was brave to say I will wear this armband.
“When you walk out of the tunnel, you can feel the negativity and emotions of the people who are coming to watch you, and you must be the first one to step out.
“I’m just sad. I don’t want to even talk about what it means. I mean, for the player who was carrying a sinking ship, and he has to leave... it is painful.”
Jele joined the Buccaneers from amateur team Walter Stars in 2006. He was an integral part of the club’s famous back-to-back treble-winning teams of the 2010/11 and 2011/12 seasons.
He made 401 appearances for the club, helping the Buccaneers to lift eight trophies. Jele extended his deal until last season and the club had an option to renew it by another year, but they decided against that.
“The club can confirm that Jele met with the chairman [Irvin Khoza] at the end of the 2021/22 season to discuss his future,” the statement from the club explains. “During these deliberations, which spanned a three-week period, the club discussed various job options available to the long-term serving defender in a non-playing capacity.
“Subsequent to this meeting, the 35-year-old was afforded time to go home and think about it. A follow-up meeting was held two weeks later where Happy expressed his intentions to continue playing football beyond the 2021/2022 season, an option that unfortunately is not available.”
Jele at Bucs
Appearances: 401
Trophies: eight
Goals: 18
