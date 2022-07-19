Taylor aims to shape winners right from the start

Newly appointed Cape Town City reserves coach Ian Taylor says the raw talent from the townships needs to be coached better so they can understand the game when they reach the PSL level.
City confirmed yesterday that Taylor will be in charge of their development side for the upcoming DStv Diski Challenge season, replacing Matt Haywood, who was the head coach in the previous season.
Taylor, who is well travelled as a coach is keen to put structures in place that will see the City academy become one of the best in the country and develop a pipeline for the first team.
“In any academy, there has to be a pathway, it needs to be tangible,” said Taylor.
“Everything starts with structure and organisation, then implementing the club’s philosophy down to the youth.
“When you develop properly you will win, winning is also part of development. We have to get that right at a young age. To become a top academy in SA, ultimately that’s where we want to go,” he said.
Taylor will have access to talented players from townships such as Guguletu, Langa, Khayelitsha and the Cape Flats. Having spent time in Cape Town for most of his coaching career, he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players from those parts.
Taylor is of the view that players from the townships have supreme technical abilities but then struggle when it comes to the comprehension of the game, and wants to work on that – his observations can connect the whole country.
“Our goal is to develop players for the first team, it’s very important what we do in the younger age groups,” he said.
“Technically we have very gifted players because they come out of the townships, they play very informal football, they play with instinctive skill. Where they do lack is the understanding of the game, with decision-making, you can see it at the PSL level.”
Meanwhile, the DStv Diski Shield final will be decided between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch after they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United respectively. The final will be on Saturday at the Mpumalanga Stadium.
Taylor aims to shape winners right from the start
City reserves coach to scout for talent in Cape townships
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Newly appointed Cape Town City reserves coach Ian Taylor says the raw talent from the townships needs to be coached better so they can understand the game when they reach the PSL level.
City confirmed yesterday that Taylor will be in charge of their development side for the upcoming DStv Diski Challenge season, replacing Matt Haywood, who was the head coach in the previous season.
Taylor, who is well travelled as a coach is keen to put structures in place that will see the City academy become one of the best in the country and develop a pipeline for the first team.
“In any academy, there has to be a pathway, it needs to be tangible,” said Taylor.
“Everything starts with structure and organisation, then implementing the club’s philosophy down to the youth.
“When you develop properly you will win, winning is also part of development. We have to get that right at a young age. To become a top academy in SA, ultimately that’s where we want to go,” he said.
Taylor will have access to talented players from townships such as Guguletu, Langa, Khayelitsha and the Cape Flats. Having spent time in Cape Town for most of his coaching career, he knows the strengths and weaknesses of the players from those parts.
Taylor is of the view that players from the townships have supreme technical abilities but then struggle when it comes to the comprehension of the game, and wants to work on that – his observations can connect the whole country.
“Our goal is to develop players for the first team, it’s very important what we do in the younger age groups,” he said.
“Technically we have very gifted players because they come out of the townships, they play very informal football, they play with instinctive skill. Where they do lack is the understanding of the game, with decision-making, you can see it at the PSL level.”
Meanwhile, the DStv Diski Shield final will be decided between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch after they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United respectively. The final will be on Saturday at the Mpumalanga Stadium.
AmaTuks on rebuilding drive after mass exodus
Jordaan coy on who his deputy will be
Zwane vows to up his performance
‘Sad day’ as Jele ends 16-year stay at Bucs
Banyana v Zambia report: Banyana book Wafcon final spot in dramatic fashion
Mkhalele to continue leading Bafana as Broos gives Chan qualifiers a miss
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos