AmaTuks on rebuilding drive after mass exodus

The failure to secure promotion to the DStv Championship led to the University of Pretoria losing their spine, but head coach Tlisane Motaung says the loss of key players is part of football.
The mass exodus was something that Motaung anticipated the moment the final whistle on their season went off. He knew players will depart to the Premiership in search of better opportunities and to also play top-flight football.
AmaTuks have lost their spine from last season, losing goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa and defender Keegan Allan to Swallows, Richards Bay snatched wing-back Sanele Barns, while striker Wonderboy Makhubu returned to his parent club Baroka and was sold to Sekhukhune, and Luvuyo Phewa went back to Mamelodi Sundowns after his season-long loan ended.
As the team are two weeks into their preseason, there’s a void in the club that’s been left by the players that have moved on. Motaung says they did expect the players to leave as they excelled last season. “It’s part of football, you expect that when the team and players are doing well in a season,” said Motaung.
“We knew there was a high possibility of losing the players based on how they applied themselves in the previous season. I don’t think it is going to be a train smash, we have a lot of players in SA that need an opportunity [to play],” he said.
One of the main reasons why Motaung’s team were impressive in the last term was their off-the-field camaraderie. The group had impeccable chemistry, making their dressing room healthy. Losing five players that were of importance to the group has destabilised the chemistry.
“Logically in terms of chemistry, we are affected because they were together those guys,” he said. “We have to make sure that the new guys understand the vision, culture and formula of AmaTuks.”
Motaung confirmed that the team has recruited new players, and the club will make an announcement on the new signings in due course.
“It’s our responsibility to assemble a solid team again to go and compete in the new season. We have signed a couple of boys from teams we saw last season. The signing will continue to replace those that left,” he said.
AmaTuks on rebuilding drive after mass exodus
Motaung unfazed as Pretoria team reinforces
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
