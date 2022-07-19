×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

AmaTuks on rebuilding drive after mass exodus

Motaung unfazed as Pretoria team reinforces

19 July 2022 - 07:32
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Tlisane Motaung, coach of University of Pretoria.
Tlisane Motaung, coach of University of Pretoria.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The failure to secure promotion to the DStv Championship led to the University of Pretoria losing their spine, but head coach Tlisane Motaung says the loss of key players is part of football.

The mass exodus was something that Motaung anticipated the moment the final whistle on their season went off. He knew players will depart to the Premiership in search of better opportunities and to also play top-flight football. 

AmaTuks have lost their spine from last season, losing goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa and defender Keegan Allan to Swallows, Richards Bay snatched wing-back Sanele Barns, while striker Wonderboy Makhubu returned to his parent club Baroka and was sold to Sekhukhune, and Luvuyo Phewa went back to Mamelodi Sundowns after his season-long loan ended. 

As the team are two weeks into their preseason, theres a void in the club thats been left by the players that have moved on. Motaung says they did expect the players to leave as they excelled last season. Its part of football, you expect that when the team and players are doing well in a season, said Motaung. 

We knew there was a high possibility of losing the players based on how they applied themselves in the previous season. I dont think it is going to be a train smash, we have a lot of players in SA that need an opportunity [to play], he said. 

One of the main reasons why Motaungs team were impressive in the last term was their off-the-field camaraderie. The group had impeccable chemistry, making their dressing room healthy. Losing five players that were of importance to the group has destabilised the chemistry. 

Logically in terms of chemistry, we are affected because they were together those guys, he said. We have to make sure that the new guys understand the vision, culture and formula of AmaTuks.

Motaung confirmed that the team has recruited new players, and the club will make an announcement on the new signings in due course. 

Its our responsibility to assemble a solid team again to go and compete in the new season. We have signed a couple of boys from teams we saw last season. The signing will continue to replace those that left, he said. 

Jordaan coy on who his deputy will be

While it has been three weeks since Safa president Danny Jordaan retained power by comprehensively winning the association's presidential race, it's ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Zwane vows to up his performance

Having been one of Mamelodi Sundowns' consistent players in the past three years, Themba Zwane was not entirely pleased with his contribution last ...
Sport
8 hours ago

‘Sad day’ as Jele ends 16-year stay at Bucs

Orlando Pirates legend Tebogo Moloi has described Happy Jele’s departure as a sad day for the Buccaneers.
Sport
8 hours ago

Banyana v Zambia report: Banyana book Wafcon final spot in dramatic fashion

VAR came to Banyana Banyana's rescue, gifting them a stoppage time penalty to beat Zambia 1-0 in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinal ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Mkhalele to continue leading Bafana as Broos gives Chan qualifiers a miss

After skipping the Cosafa Cup, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is also set to give the African Nations Championship qualifiers a miss.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released