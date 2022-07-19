×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Dortmund striker Haller sidelined indefinitely after discovering tumour

By Reuters - 19 July 2022 - 11:57
Former West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller (c) travelled back to Dortmund to undergo medical tests after feeling unwell.
Former West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller (c) travelled back to Dortmund to undergo medical tests after feeling unwell.
Image: CATHERINE IVILL

New Borussia Dortmund signing Sebastien Haller has left their training camp after a tumour was discovered in his testicle, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international travelled back to Dortmund to undergo medical tests after feeling unwell.

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us,” said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

The club said Haller will be absent for an indefinite period.

Haller joined Dortmund from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a four-year contract earlier this month.

Sadio Mané heads list of nominees for African Footballer of the Year

Sadio Mané heads a list of 10 nominees for the African Footballer of the Year award, to be handed out later this month for the first time in three ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ajax director Overmars quits over 'inappropriate messages' to female colleagues

Ajax Amsterdam director of football affairs Marc Overmars has left his role with immediate effect over a series of inappropriate messages sent to ...
Sport
5 months ago

Holders Algeria knocked out of Afcon after Ivory Coast defeat

Nicolas Pepe scored a superb solo goal as Ivory Coast thumped Algeria 4-1 to send the defending champions crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released