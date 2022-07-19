Having been one of Mamelodi Sundowns' consistent players in the past three years, Themba Zwane was not entirely pleased with his contribution last season and has vowed to improve in the new campaign.
The 32-year-old was one of Sundowns' top performers as they dominated SA football, winning the treble and establishing himself as a reliable goalscorer. Zwane feels he did not net enough goals across all competitions.
Zwane scored 10 goals and created nine assists in 42 appearances, but a dip in form towards the end of the season saw him struggle to influence games like he usually does.
He wants to work on that and convince Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he can still offer something on the international stage as well.
“Honestly, I still want to push and improve from last season. I was not happy with the number of goals I scored,” Zwane said.
“I still want to push more and achieve more with the team. In terms of the national team, if it happens, it will happen and if not, it's OK. I will still push and still have that mentality of pushing myself and trying to be consistent every season.
“If there is a chance of me being selected for Bafana, I will take it as I’m still playing and if not, I will continue to push myself to whatever I want to achieve with the team.”
With the CAF Champions League title the only trophy Sundowns didn’t lay their hands on last season, Zwane also promised they would do their best to make sure they win it in the new season.
“What we want to achieve this season is to improve from the last campaign,” he said. “We want to win the cups that we have and another title that we want to win is the Champions League, so we need to push as a team and improve.
“To win the Champions League we need to fight because if you can check the three past seasons we always come out of the quarterfinals, so it shows that we need a little bit of a push to go to the final and win it.”
Zwane vows to up his performance
Midfielder feels he did not net enough goals for Downs
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
