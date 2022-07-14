AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter has warned that his side will be challenging for every trophy in the DStv Premiership in the new season.
Truter’s confidence comes after Usuthu bolstered their squad with quality players, which include the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, George Maluleka, Ethan Brooks and Dumisani Zuma.
“I think it was a surprise for the football fraternity in SA when we released 15 players from a team just qualified for the MTN8 and the CAF Champions League before,” Truter explained to the media during a launch of the Premier’s Cup in Durban.
“But with the president [Sandile Zungu] and the board being so ambitious, you can see the signings as well as the quality. We did not replace them with quantity but with quality players.
“In terms of the objectives of the club, we are all ambitious. I have some players who have won trophies including league titles in the squad as well.
“And with that mindset and culture rubbing off on the others, I don’t see why the club can’t be challenging for honours at all fronts this season.”
Truter is also hoping that players like Maluleka, Mhango, Zuma and Brooks will not take time to get their form back after not playing much last season with their respective teams before joining them.
“The new additions ... if we are talking about George, Mhango and Zuma, even Brooks ... if you look at the previous season, are players that have not played much,” he said.
“So game time is missing, a bit of rustiness as well, but you can’t compare friendly matches to actual competitive games. So games, minutes and intensity ... that’s all gone.
“So those are things we have to get up to date, so it was important to have those kinds of players who are quality and ready for the kick-off of the league.
“I was also involved in all the players the club signed and I was briefed on all of them.”
Usuthu to fight for all PSL trophies on offer
Truter believes they’ve assembled capable squad
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
