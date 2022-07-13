Newly signed Swallows defender Keegan Allan says honest talks with the club's head coach Dylan Kerr swayed him to sign with the Dube Birds as many clubs were after his signature.
After a breakthrough season with the University of Pretoria in the NFD last season, playing a key role in AmaTuks' run to the playoffs and winning the Nedbank Cup's Most Improved Player award, Allan became one of the hottest properties of the transfer window.
Allan has been meticulous with the moves he has made in his career, from declining a new contract at Mamelodi Sundowns to opting to go to AmaTuks and now moving to a club like Swallows to get a taste of DStv Premiership football.
The 21-year-old and the Soweto club agreed a two-year deal with an option to extend.
"It's an awesome opportunity, it's a good club with a very rich history that's produced good players in SA before," said Allan.
"There is good experience in the team that I can learn and grow from. It's a good opportunity where I can get to play and be consistent in the team," he said on the prospect of joining Swallows.
Allan has said in the past that he's in no rush for the big-money contracts that come with being in football, he has always emphasised the need for game time so he can develop as a player.
With teams circling for his signature, Allan listened to their pitches and was impressed by Kerr and his staff. What he found telling with Kerr was the honesty he came with and that was what he was looking for.
"They were very honest with me. That is the biggest thing in my career. I'm 21 now and the next step was crucial. Coach Dylan and the technical staff at the club were all honest with me.
"That was all I was looking for, it turned out to be positive and led to my decision," said Allan.
Kerr's honesty swayed Allan into joining Swallows
Ex-AmaTuks defender's signature was most sought after
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
