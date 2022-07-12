×

Soccer

Sundowns sign highly regarded north African defender

12 July 2022 - 10:56
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil from Chabab Mohammédia FC.
Image: Chabab Mohammédia FC/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their side for their forthcoming campaign with the recruitment of highly regarded Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil.

Boutawil’s club, Chabab Mohammédia, announced on social media platforms on Tuesday morning that they have concluded a deal with the Brazilians for the transfer of the left-footed defender.

Boutawil is seen as replacement for Ricardo Nascimento, who last season joined Royal AM.

Sundowns, who are usually busy in the market, have only signed Sipho Mbule from crosstown rivals SuperSport United during this window.

“The player Abdel Moneim Boutawil moves to the club Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mohammédia said.

Sundowns are yet to comment on Boutawil’s imminent arrival.

Pitso faces tough competition for CAF Coach of the Year award

Pitso Mosimane will face tough competition after he made the shortlist for the 2022 CAF Coach of the Year award.
Sport
4 hours ago

Chippa hand Klate role of head coach

Eastern Cape-based Chippa United confirmed yesterday that Daine Klate will step into the head coach position for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.
Sport
5 hours ago

I have enough talent to play for Bafana, says Mayambela

Gifted SA-born attacking midfielder Mihlali Mayambela is bewildered by his constant Bafana Bafana omission.
Sport
5 hours ago

Hunt promises to get Tyson back to his best

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is confident he will help Thulani Hlatshwayo rediscover his form.
Sport
5 hours ago

