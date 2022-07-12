Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their side for their forthcoming campaign with the recruitment of highly regarded Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil.
Boutawil’s club, Chabab Mohammédia, announced on social media platforms on Tuesday morning that they have concluded a deal with the Brazilians for the transfer of the left-footed defender.
Boutawil is seen as replacement for Ricardo Nascimento, who last season joined Royal AM.
Sundowns sign highly regarded north African defender
Image: Chabab Mohammédia FC/Twitter
Sundowns, who are usually busy in the market, have only signed Sipho Mbule from crosstown rivals SuperSport United during this window.
“The player Abdel Moneim Boutawil moves to the club Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mohammédia said.
Sundowns are yet to comment on Boutawil’s imminent arrival.
