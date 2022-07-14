Draft PSL fixture list sent to clubs for new season

Mamelodi Sundowns will start the defence of their DStv Premiership title against tricky Cape Town City away on August 5 at 7.30pm.
Sundowns, who won a fifth successive league title last season, could only draw their two fixtures against Eric Tinkler's men last season.
A draft of next season's fixtures, which Sowetan has seen, was sent to the clubs yesterday by the PSL, and should it be approved by the clubs and broadcasters, it will be finalised.
According to the draft, Saturday, August 6, will see a Soweto derby fixture between Orlando Pirates and Swallows at Orlando Stadium at 3pm.
Kaizer Chiefs, who have been busy in the transfer market, will also have a tricky opening fixture with a visit to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium at 5.30pm on the same day.
Newcomers Richards Bay will open their campaign against Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.
August will also see a mouth-watering fixture between champions Sundowns and Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on the 13th.
The opening month will be a big test for Amakhosi as they will also face Richards Bay and Cape Town City.
The MTN8 quarterfinal matches will take place on the weekend of August 27/28, with the semifinal first leg set for October 1.
The first Soweto derby between Pirates and Chiefs – which will for the first time in two years be open to fans – will take place on October 29 at FNB Stadium with the Buccaneers to host it, while Amakhosi will be at home in the return leg on February 25 at the same venue.
The last match before the Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be the MTN8 final on November 5, and the league will resume on December 30 with matches also on the 31st and January 3.
Opening fixtures
August 5: CT City v Sundowns, Cape Town.
August 6: Arrows v Richards Bay, Princess Magogo; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba; Pirates v Swallows, Orlando; Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth; Maritzburg v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala.
August 7: Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela; SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe.
Draft PSL fixture list sent to clubs for new season
Big three of Downs, Bucs and Chiefs in tricky openers
