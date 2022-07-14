×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Draft PSL fixture list sent to clubs for new season

Big three of Downs, Bucs and Chiefs in tricky openers

14 July 2022 - 07:17
Neville Khoza Journalist
Terrence Mashego of Cape Town City FC and Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 final match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Durban.
Terrence Mashego of Cape Town City FC and Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN8 final match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart

Mamelodi Sundowns will start the defence of their DStv Premiership title against tricky Cape Town City away on August 5 at 7.30pm.

Sundowns, who won a fifth successive league title last season, could only draw their two fixtures against Eric Tinkler's men last season.

A draft of next season's fixtures, which Sowetan has seen, was sent to the clubs yesterday by the PSL, and should it be approved by the clubs and broadcasters, it will be finalised.

According to the draft, Saturday, August 6, will see a Soweto derby fixture between Orlando Pirates and Swallows at Orlando Stadium at 3pm.

Kaizer Chiefs, who have been busy in the transfer market, will also have a tricky opening fixture with a visit to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium at 5.30pm on the same day.

Newcomers Richards Bay will open their campaign against Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

August will also see a mouth-watering fixture between champions Sundowns and Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on the 13th. 

The opening month will be a big test for Amakhosi as they will also face Richards Bay and Cape Town City.

The MTN8 quarterfinal matches will take place on the weekend of August 27/28, with the semifinal first leg set for October 1.

The first Soweto derby between Pirates and Chiefs – which will for the first time in two years be open to fans  – will take place on October 29 at FNB Stadium with the Buccaneers to host it, while Amakhosi will be at home in the return leg on February 25 at the same venue.

The last match before the Fifa World Cup in Qatar will be the MTN8 final on November 5, and the league will resume on December 30 with matches also on the 31st and January 3.

Opening fixtures

August 5: CT City v Sundowns, Cape Town.

August 6: Arrows v Richards Bay, Princess Magogo; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba; Pirates v Swallows, Orlando; Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth; Maritzburg v Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala.

August 7: Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela; SuperSport v Chippa, Lucas Moripe.

Youthful Bafana fail penalty test, surrender Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana were dumped out of the Cosafa Cup after losing on penalties to Mozambique in the quarterfinal match at King Zwelithini Stadium last ...
Sport
3 hours ago

SuperSport coach Hunt: ‘You won’t find the smell of the dressing room in a computer’

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has mocked widely-used modern football coaching clichés such as “rest defence”, “transitions”, “half-spaces” and ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Kerr's honesty swayed Allan into joining Swallows

Newly signed Swallows defender Keegan Allan says honest talks with the club's head coach Dylan Kerr swayed him to sign with the Dube Birds as many ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kwanda edges close to Birds' nest

Kwanda Mngonyama is edging closer to securing a deal in DStv Premiership.
Sport
1 day ago

Dlamini calls for optimism despite Kgatlana blow

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile "Sticks" Dlamini has urged the country to remain positive and trust all the squad members after the withdrawal of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released